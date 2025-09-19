Rockdale Temple Women Of Reform Judaism Rockdale Temple Sisterhood

Hosted by

Rockdale Temple Women Of Reform Judaism Rockdale Temple Sisterhood

About this event

In the Beginning: A Recipe for Celebration

8501 Ridge Ave

Cincinnati, OH 45236, USA

General Admission
$50

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Beginning Light
$100

$100.00

This is an additional donation

to celebrate the third cookbook with lighter versions of favorite recipes.

Beginning Light 2
$200

$200.00
This is an additional donation to celebrate the third cookbook with lighter versions of favorite recipes.

Beginning Again
$300

This is an additional donation

to celebrate the second cookbook with more recipes by popular demand.

Beginning Again 2
$400

$400

This is an additional donation

to celebrate the second cookbook with more recipes by popular demand.

In the Beginning
$500

$500

This is an additional donation to celebrate the original cookbook that became a best seller.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!