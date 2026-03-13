IN THE GAME 2026 Silent Auction

Spend a day exploring the heart of Old Town Lafayette with a curated, behind-the-scenes experience highlighting the district’s creative energy and ongoing transformation. The tour will include visits to The Collective Community Arts Center , the public/private partnership of Foxglove and The Yard at Vintrey , the historic Starkey Building , and vibrant Festival Plaza . Guests will also stop by The Little Herbal Apothecary , showcasing a transformative façade renovation and business expansion.

We’ll highlight catalytic projects shaping the district’s future, including construction of our new pocket park designed to add green space, improve pedestrian connectivity, and create year-round gathering opportunities. Along the way, meet the people behind the projects and gain insight into how public and private partners are shaping Lafayette’s future.

Old Town Lafayette stands out for its blend of historic character and creative reinvention—where small-town charm meets bold public art, local entrepreneurship, and intentional placemaking.

The experience will be scheduled on a mutually agreed-upon date in 2026, coordinated directly with the winning bidder to ensure availability and a thoughtfully planned visit.