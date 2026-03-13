IN THE GAME 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Spend a day exploring the heart of Old Town Lafayette with a curated, behind-the-scenes experience highlighting the district’s creative energy and ongoing transformation. The tour will include visits to The Collective Community Arts Center, the public/private partnership of Foxglove and The Yard at Vintrey, the historic Starkey Building, and vibrant Festival Plaza. Guests will also stop by The Little Herbal Apothecary, showcasing a transformative façade renovation and business expansion.
We’ll highlight catalytic projects shaping the district’s future, including construction of our new pocket park designed to add green space, improve pedestrian connectivity, and create year-round gathering opportunities. Along the way, meet the people behind the projects and gain insight into how public and private partners are shaping Lafayette’s future.
Old Town Lafayette stands out for its blend of historic character and creative reinvention—where small-town charm meets bold public art, local entrepreneurship, and intentional placemaking.
The experience will be scheduled on a mutually agreed-upon date in 2026, coordinated directly with the winning bidder to ensure availability and a thoughtfully planned visit.
Starting bid
Spend an immersive morning with Richard Barrett Vice President of operations, exploring Cherry Creek North, Denver’s premier mixed‑use district known for its walkability, design-forward streetscapes, and vibrant blend of retail, dining, art, and
public spaces.
Your hosted experience begins with a guided stroll through the district’s iconic 16 blocks—from the tree‑lined street of Fillmore Plaza to the boutique corridors along Third Avenue—highlighting the neighborhood’s signature investments in cleanliness, safety, and year‑round placemaking.
Along the way, you’ll get an insider’s look at the Business Improvement District’s most impactful projects, including its award‑winning streetscape program, public art initiatives, and the maintenance and public safety operations that keep the district welcoming for millions of annual visitors. You’ll also visit key redevelopment sites and learn how Cherry Creek North continues to evolve through thoughtful urban design and strategic partnerships.
What makes Cherry Creek North truly unique is its rare combination of independent boutiques, luxury brands, chef‑driven restaurants, and high‑end residential and office spaces, all within a pedestrian‑friendly environment that feels both intimate and cosmopolitan. Finish the tour with a first class dining experience at Hillstone Chery Creek.
The experience will be scheduled on a mutually agreed‑upon date in 2026, ensuring a personalized visit tailored to your interests and the district’s seasonal programming.
Starting bid
Explore the heart of downtown Pueblo with Andrea Delagarza of the Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority and Caroline Trani of Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA) on an immersive tour highlighting how collaborative partnerships have shaped the city’s revitalization. Together, we’ll see firsthand the importance of cultural preservation in Pueblo and how public-private partnerships continue to drive investment and economic development in the city center.
Participants will learn about the diversion of the Arkansas River that led to the creation of the beloved Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo and enjoy a boat ride to hear the Riverwalk’s history. The walking tour portion will also include a visit to the Leonardo da Vinci Museum of North America & STEAM Center, a new amenity endorsed by the State of Colorado as a regional tourism project, and conversations with leaders activating downtown through urban residential developments.
Scheduling will be coordinated directly with the winning bidder for a mutually agreed-upon date in 2026.
Starting bid
Downtown Grand Junction: Revitalization in Action
Join Brandon Stam, Executive Director of the Grand Junction Downtown Development Authority, for a behind-the-scenes walking tour of one of Colorado’s most active and evolving downtown districts. This experience offers a candid look at how Downtown Grand Junction is leveraging creative placemaking, housing development, and strategic public investment to drive revitalization.
The tour will explore several key project areas, including the future site of The Terminal – Space to Create, a transformative mixed-use arts and housing development; the historic Train Depot rehabilitation project, which is reactivating an important gateway into downtown; and recent public-space improvements along Main Street, including the redesign of the 400 Block gathering space. Along the way, Brandon will share insights into how the Downtown Development Authority uses tax increment financing, grant programs, and partnerships with private developers to move catalytic projects forward.
Participants will also see how Grand Junction’s vibrant pedestrian Main Street, strong local business culture, and surrounding outdoor recreation economy help shape its unique downtown identity.
Following the tour, the winning bidder will join Brandon for lunch at a downtown restaurant to continue the conversation and discuss strategies, challenges, and lessons learned in downtown revitalization.
Scheduling will be coordinated directly with the winning bidder for a mutually agreed-upon date in 2026.
Starting bid
At the base of the Flatirons, downtown Boulder hums with possibility, where mountain views frame a vibrant and evolving urban core.
Your experience begins on the iconic Pearl Street Mall, celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2027 as one of the most successful pedestrian malls in the country. For nearly five decades, the Bricks have served as Boulder’s gathering place, filled with local shops, chef driven restaurants, public art and street performers that create energy from morning to night.
Explore the distinct East and West End districts, each offering its own mix of hospitality, culture and independent businesses. Along the way, learn how strategic investments and strong partnerships continue to strengthen downtown’s vitality and resilience.
We will also highlight improved connectivity to University Hill, creating a seamless link between campus and commerce while reinforcing downtown as a shared community hub. We will discuss the potential creation of a Downtown Development Authority to align resources and bring the two districts closer together.
As Boulder prepares to welcome the Sundance Film Festival in January 2027, the district is stepping confidently onto a global stage while honoring its local roots.
Downtown Boulder is where legacy, innovation and community pride shape what comes next.
Scheduling will be coordinated directly with the winning bidder for a mutually agreed-upon date in 2026.
Starting bid
Join Dawn Thilmany for lunch at restaurant of your choice in Old Town Fort Collins, and explore Fort Collins with a one hour tour of CSU trial flower gardens (photo attached), 2 drinks of their choice at their favorite Fort Collins brewery (or distillery or cidery) and 2 tickets to Rams Athletic event of their choice. Redeemable through December 31, 2026 (covering football, volleyball and beginning of Men's and Women's Basketball)
Starting bid
Experience Cañon City through the eyes of an economic developer with a hosted tour and lunch centered on revitalization, placemaking, heritage, and community vision. The winning bidders will join Rick Harrmann for a guided experience beginning in historic downtown Cañon City, where they will explore key redevelopment sites, public spaces, catalytic projects, and the city’s broader strategy for preservation, business growth, tourism, outdoor recreation, and economic vitality. Come see what "Live Work Play" really looks like!
Rick will share insights into the opportunities and challenges of downtown development in a rural Colorado community, including historic preservation, business recruitment, arts and culture, and public-private partnerships. Highlights may include the evolving downtown core, important redevelopment efforts, and a special visit to the historic Hotel St. Cloud to discuss its restoration and role in Cañon City’s future.
The experience also includes a hosted lunch at either 1887, Fremont Provisions or a restaurant to be determined, creating time for deeper conversation, mentorship, and peer learning. In addition, the winner will enjoy a visit to the Royal Gorge Bridge and Park for a broader conversation about tourism, and return with a ride over Skyline Drive, one of Cañon City’s most distinctive scenic landmarks that offers striking views of the community and surrounding landscape. If scheduling, timing and interest allow, the experience may also include a visit to the infamous Hotel St. Cloud War Room speakeasy for a deeper dive into rural small-scale development and the vision of Canon City development vision and strategy. You'll want to allow several hours for this visit!
Scheduling will be coordinated directly with the winning bidder for a mutually agreed-upon date in 2026.
Starting bid
Grab a helmet and join Michelle Wingfield, City of Montrose Community Initiatives Manager, and Ann Morgenthaler, Deputy City Manager, for a 4-hour e-bike tour of Montrose, Colorado. We’ll zip between our historic downtown and the Montrose Urban Renewal Authority (MURA), two distinct areas of economic activity and vibrancy.
Your VIP itinerary includes:
Craft Spirits: Sip at Shelter Distilling’s riverside location and Storm King Distillery, an award-winning historic rehab.
Quirky Stops: Check out a giant fish sculpture, browse at a Witch Shop, and make a dino-terrarium.
Local Flavors: Fuel up at a Noodle Bar with a chef from Hong Kong and enjoy the best carrot cake in Western Colorado.
Scheduling
The tour will take place on a mutually agreed-upon date in 2026 (September is highly recommended!).
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