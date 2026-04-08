Saint Andrews Society of San Francisco
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Saint Andrews Society of San Francisco

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Saint Andrews Society of San Francisco

About this event

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In the studio with Andy Scott

1088 Green St

San Francisco, CA 94133, USA

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$

General Admission
$40

Join us at The Firehouse for an extraordinary evening with internationally acclaimed sculptor Andy Scott. Tickets include:

• Featured talk by Andy Scott
• Wine & refreshments
• Scottish hospitality and community

Online Access
$20

Can't make it to the Firehouse? In this exclusive virtual program, Andy will share insights into his creative process, the engineering behind his monumental public artworks, and the cultural inspiration that shapes his sculptural world.

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