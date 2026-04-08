In the studio with Andy Scott

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About this event
$
Join us at The Firehouse for an extraordinary evening with internationally acclaimed sculptor Andy Scott. Tickets include:
• Featured talk by Andy Scott
• Wine & refreshments
• Scottish hospitality and community
Can't make it to the Firehouse? In this exclusive virtual program, Andy will share insights into his creative process, the engineering behind his monumental public artworks, and the cultural inspiration that shapes his sculptural world.
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