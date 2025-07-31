M20CW - Museum of 20th Century Warfare, Inc

Battle of the Hurtgen Forest - Public Display and Battle Demonstration

6000 N Post Rd

Indianapolis, IN 46216, USA

GI Impression
Must be at least 14 years of age to participate. Only 18 and over to carry/use blank firing weapons. Those 14 to 18 can participate as medics, radio & ammo carriers.


German Impression
Other Allied Impression
