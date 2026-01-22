Austin CLAW Band Boosters

Hosted by

Austin CLAW Band Boosters

About this event

Inagural Austin High School Marching Band Golf Fundraiser

6900 Delta Dr

El Paso, TX 79905, USA

Individual Player
$125

Price includes entry to tournament and lunch.

Foursome
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Price includes entry for 4 players and lunch.

We will reach out to get all players' names.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Name and logo on all signage and advertisements

Tent space at event

Entry for a foursome at the event

Silver Sponsor
$500

Name and logo on all signage and advertisements

Tent space at event

Bronze Sponsor
$250

Name and logo on all signage and advertisements

Hole Sponsor
$100

Name and logo on all signage on an

assigned hole at the event

Tent Sponsor
$75

Advertise your business and products on an assigned hole. Must bring your own set up - tent, tables and chairs.

Add a donation for Austin CLAW Band Boosters

$

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