Inagural Austin High School Marching Band Golf Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
Price includes entry to tournament and lunch.
Price includes entry for 4 players and lunch.
We will reach out to get all players' names.
Name and logo on all signage and advertisements
Tent space at event
Entry for a foursome at the event
Name and logo on all signage and advertisements
Tent space at event
Name and logo on all signage and advertisements
Name and logo on all signage on an
assigned hole at the event
Advertise your business and products on an assigned hole. Must bring your own set up - tent, tables and chairs.
$
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