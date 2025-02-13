Inaugural 2K Walk/Run

Don't fret! General Admission Tickets will be sold at the event, and we will have a limited amount of shirts available for sell at the event. Zelle and Zeffy payments, or exact amount cash (no receipt) will be accepted.

Don't fret! General Admission Tickets will be sold at the event, and we will have a limited amount of shirts available for sell at the event. Zelle and Zeffy payments, or exact amount cash (no receipt) will be accepted.

seeMoreDetailsMobile