eventClosed

Inaugural 2K Walk/Run

West Lake Park; on the Corner Lockwood Road and

W Lake Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX 77044, USA

addExtraDonation

$

General Admission
$25
Don't fret! General Admission Tickets will be sold at the event. Zelle and Zeffy payments, or exact amount cash (no receipt) will be accepted.
Shirt Only
$25
Shirt Only Sales are now closed
General Admission + Shirt
$40
Don't fret! General Admission Tickets will be sold at the event, and we will have a limited amount of shirts available for sell at the event. Zelle and Zeffy payments, or exact amount cash (no receipt) will be accepted.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing