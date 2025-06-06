Les Gemmes, Inc., Hendersonville Area Chapter presents The Inaugural A Gem Affair

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Table of 10
$650
Table for ten (10) attendees
Vendor Registration and Fee
$100
If you are interested in being a vendor please fill out this information, pay your fee and we will email you more details.
Ad Spot in Digital Souvenir Journal
$100
If you are interested purchasing an ad, please fill out this information, pay your fee and we will email you more details.
Diamond Sponsorship
$1,000
Diamond Sponsor Benefits:
As a valued Diamond Sponsor, your organization will enjoy premier recognition and exclusive benefits, including:
Prime Logo Placement on all event materials and signage
Featured Acknowledgment in all promotional campaigns and press releases
Reserved VIP Seating for your representatives at the event
On-Stage Recognition with an opportunity to address the audience
Full-Page Advertisement in the official Souvenir Journal
Ruby Sponsorship
$500
Ruby Sponsor Benefits:
As a distinguished Ruby Sponsor, your organization will receive valuable exposure and recognition, including:
Logo Placement on select event materials and signage
Acknowledgment in event promotions and press releases
Reserved Seating for your representative at the event
Full-Page Advertisement in the official Souvenir Journal
Sapphire Sponsorship
$300
Sapphire Sponsor Benefits:
As a valued Sapphire Sponsor, your organization will be recognized through the following benefits:
Name Listing on event materials
Acknowledgment in event promotional content
Recognition During the Event
Full-Page Advertisement in the official Souvenir Journal
