Les Gemmes, Inc., Hendersonville Area Chapter presents The Inaugural A Gem Affair

Diamond Sponsor Benefits: As a valued Diamond Sponsor, your organization will enjoy premier recognition and exclusive benefits, including: Prime Logo Placement on all event materials and signage Featured Acknowledgment in all promotional campaigns and press releases Reserved VIP Seating for your representatives at the event On-Stage Recognition with an opportunity to address the audience Full-Page Advertisement in the official Souvenir Journal

Diamond Sponsor Benefits: As a valued Diamond Sponsor, your organization will enjoy premier recognition and exclusive benefits, including: Prime Logo Placement on all event materials and signage Featured Acknowledgment in all promotional campaigns and press releases Reserved VIP Seating for your representatives at the event On-Stage Recognition with an opportunity to address the audience Full-Page Advertisement in the official Souvenir Journal

seeMoreDetailsMobile