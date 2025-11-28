Ecuador Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction COGIC

Hosted by

Ecuador Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction COGIC

About this event

Inaugural Banquet honoring Bishop Mark Jermell Brand

9333 S Cicero Ave

Oak Lawn, IL 60453, USA

VIP Admission
$125

Enjoy the fellowship and meal and an inspirational program seated in a prominent place.

General Admission
$100

Enjoy fellowship and a meal within a designated seating area.

Souvenir Advertisement, Program Book Page
$250

The book will be 8 1/2 X 11inches in dimension, professionally printed and bound using a 4 color process. Deadline is February 16, 2026 which includes all payments, also with all materials for print and proof reading. Ads should be Copy-ready. Ads will be Full Page Inside.
**Vendor display table available if requested.

Must be appropriate as determined by committee


Full page - $250.00.
Terms: Ads made by Ecuador Jurisdiction are wholly its property.

Advertiser assumes responsibility for entire Ad. Spelling, address ,phone numbers, dates and times. By signing up you agree to these terms.

Souvenir Advertisement Inside Back Cover Page
$450

The book will be 8 1/2 X 11inches in dimension, professionally printed and bound using a 4 color process. Deadline is February 16, 2026 which includes all payments, also with all materials for print and proof reading. Ads should be Copy-ready. Ads will be Full Page Inside booklet.
**Vendor display table available if requested.


Must be appropriate as determined by committee


Back inside cover page - $450.00

Terms: Ads made by Ecuador Jurisdiction are wholly its property.

Advertiser assumes responsibility for entire Ad. Spelling, address ,phone numbers, dates and times. By signing up you agree to these terms.

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