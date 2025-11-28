Inaugural Banquet honoring Bishop Mark Jermell Brand

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the fellowship and meal and an inspirational program seated in a prominent place.
Enjoy fellowship and a meal within a designated seating area.
The book will be 8 1/2 X 11inches in dimension, professionally printed and bound using a 4 color process. Deadline is February 16, 2026 which includes all payments, also with all materials for print and proof reading. Ads should be Copy-ready. Ads will be Full Page Inside.
**Vendor display table available if requested.
Must be appropriate as determined by committee
Full page - $250.00.
Terms: Ads made by Ecuador Jurisdiction are wholly its property.
Advertiser assumes responsibility for entire Ad. Spelling, address ,phone numbers, dates and times. By signing up you agree to these terms.
The book will be 8 1/2 X 11inches in dimension, professionally printed and bound using a 4 color process. Deadline is February 16, 2026 which includes all payments, also with all materials for print and proof reading. Ads should be Copy-ready. Ads will be Full Page Inside booklet.
**Vendor display table available if requested.
Must be appropriate as determined by committee
Back inside cover page - $450.00
Terms: Ads made by Ecuador Jurisdiction are wholly its property.
Advertiser assumes responsibility for entire Ad. Spelling, address ,phone numbers, dates and times. By signing up you agree to these terms.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!