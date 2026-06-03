Inaugural Benefit Silent Auction

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About this shop
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"A Mother's Life" Journal & Handcrafted Lighthouse Pen
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Doe Ridge Pottery Mountain Scene Pottery Tray, Wood-Burned Acacia Wood Cutting Board, Gift Card to Just Wing It
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Wood-Burned Mango Wood Cutting Board, Hand-Crafted Wooden Candle Holder & Bowl, Gift Card to Sprinkles Salt of the Earth
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Two (2) Murano Glass Dolphins & Murano Glass Shell
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Case Pocket Knife, Hand-Crafted Rifle Pen, Gift Card to River Girl Fishing Co.
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Jeffersonopoly Board Game, Vintage Marbles in Decorative Box, Gift Card to Just Wing It
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DoTerra Products Basket, Gift Card to Sprinkles Salt of the Earth, Gift Card to The Style Depot
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James Bridges Pottery, Candle, Soap, Napkins, Place Cards, Coffee Sleeves
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!