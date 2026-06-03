Ashe Community Land Trust
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Ashe Community Land Trust

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Ashe Community Land Trust

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Inaugural Benefit Silent Auction

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Signed 9/11 Steven Shoemaker Art Print
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James "Dawg" Wood Art Print #1
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James "Dawg" Wood Art Print #2
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James "Dawg" Wood Art Print #3
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Framed Diamond Art Hummingbird Picture
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Original John Lee Raven Folk Art Piece
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Pen & Journal Set
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"A Mother's Life" Journal & Handcrafted Lighthouse Pen

Kitchen Set
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Doe Ridge Pottery Mountain Scene Pottery Tray, Wood-Burned Acacia Wood Cutting Board, Gift Card to Just Wing It

Wooden Art Set
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Wood-Burned Mango Wood Cutting Board, Hand-Crafted Wooden Candle Holder & Bowl, Gift Card to Sprinkles Salt of the Earth

Murano Glass Set
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Two (2) Murano Glass Dolphins & Murano Glass Shell

Great Outdoors Set
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Case Pocket Knife, Hand-Crafted Rifle Pen, Gift Card to River Girl Fishing Co.

Game Night Set
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Jeffersonopoly Board Game, Vintage Marbles in Decorative Box, Gift Card to Just Wing It

Self-Care Set
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DoTerra Products Basket, Gift Card to Sprinkles Salt of the Earth, Gift Card to The Style Depot

Host Set
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James Bridges Pottery, Candle, Soap, Napkins, Place Cards, Coffee Sleeves

Heidi Badiano Rooster Art
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Heidi Badiano Collage Art
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!