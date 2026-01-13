Inaugural Celebration

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About this event
Celebrate urban growing and local community with live music, activities and a team that cares. Help us seed The Plot Garden Project and create thriving green space in South Oceanside. Participate in garden tour, engage with educational stations, and support a bright and abundant future. Refreshments available for purchase, including "build your own pizza" station with The Plot team and Scratch House Cheese.
Kids are free if they are 12 years old or younger!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!