Inaugural Charity Ball & Silent Auction - Raising money for St. Jude Research Hospital for Children

About this event
Includes a Charitable Receipt for $25.00 with purchase.
Includes a Charitable Receipt for $50.00 with purchase.
Includes Company/Guest Name on Reserved Table Sign as well as a Charitable receipt for $225.00 with purchase.
Reserved table for 6 attendees and one dedicated silent auction table.
Gift basket valued at $1,000.00 to be auctioned off in the sponsor’s name, with all proceeds from this auction item to be donated to St. Jude on the sponsor’s behalf. *Charity Receipt for $1,000.00 will be provided upon purchase.
2 social media and email recognition campaigns before the event.
Corporate logo on sponsors’ banner, dedicated silent auction table, & table tents.
Corporate logo on the ASPE website's event page.
4 attendees and one dedicated silent auction table.
Gift basket valued at $750.00 to be auctioned off in the sponsor’s name, with all proceeds from this auction item to be donated to St. Jude on the sponsor’s behalf. *Charity Receipt for $750.00 will be provided upon purchase.
Social media and email recognition before the event.
Corporate logo on sponsors’ banner, dedicated silent auction table, & table tents.
Corporate logo on the ASPE website's event page.
4 attendees and one dedicated silent auction table.
Gift basket valued at $500.00 to be auctioned off in the sponsor’s name, with all proceeds from this auction item to be donated to St. Jude on the sponsor’s behalf. *Charity Receipt for $500.00 will be provided upon purchase.
Social media and email recognition before the event.
Corporate logo on sponsors’ banner, dedicated silent auction table, & table tents.
Corporate logo on the ASPE website's event page.
2 attendees and one dedicated silent auction table.
Gift basket valued at $500.00 to be auctioned off in the sponsor’s name, with all proceeds from this auction item to be donated to St. Jude on the sponsor’s behalf. *Charity Receipt for $250.00 will be provided upon purchase.
Social media and email recognition before the event.
Corporate logo on sponsors’ banner, dedicated silent auction table, & table tents.
Corporate logo on the ASPE website's event page.
Social media and email recognition before the event.
Corporate logo on sponsors’ banner, dedicated silent auction table, & table tents.
***Sponsor will provide ASPE the item to be auctioned off.
Corporate logo on the ASPE website's event page
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