Inaugural Charity Ball & Silent Auction - Raising money for St. Jude Research Hospital for Children

Reserved table for 6 attendees and one dedicated silent auction table.





Gift basket valued at $1,000.00 to be auctioned off in the sponsor’s name, with all proceeds from this auction item to be donated to St. Jude on the sponsor’s behalf. *Charity Receipt for $1,000.00 will be provided upon purchase.





2 social media and email recognition campaigns before the event.





Corporate logo on sponsors’ banner, dedicated silent auction table, & table tents.





Corporate logo on the ASPE website's event page.



