San Diego Chapter 4 Of The American Society Of Professional Estimators

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San Diego Chapter 4 Of The American Society Of Professional Estimators

About this event

Inaugural Charity Ball & Silent Auction - Raising money for St. Jude Research Hospital for Children

2702 Qualtrough St

San Diego, CA 92106, USA

Single Ticket Package
$75

Includes a Charitable Receipt for $25.00 with purchase.

Couple's Ticket Package
$125
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes a Charitable Receipt for $50.00 with purchase.

Reserved Full Table Package
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes Company/Guest Name on Reserved Table Sign as well as a Charitable receipt for $225.00 with purchase.

St Jude Platinum Sponsor
$3,500

Reserved table for 6 attendees and one dedicated silent auction table.


Gift basket valued at $1,000.00 to be auctioned off in the sponsor’s name, with all proceeds from this auction item to be donated to St. Jude on the sponsor’s behalf. *Charity Receipt for $1,000.00 will be provided upon purchase.


2 social media and email recognition campaigns before the event.


Corporate logo on sponsors’ banner, dedicated silent auction table, & table tents.


Corporate logo on the ASPE website's event page.


St. Jude Gold Sponsor
$2,500

4 attendees and one dedicated silent auction table.


Gift basket valued at $750.00 to be auctioned off in the sponsor’s name, with all proceeds from this auction item to be donated to St. Jude on the sponsor’s behalf. *Charity Receipt for $750.00 will be provided upon purchase.


Social media and email recognition before the event.


Corporate logo on sponsors’ banner, dedicated silent auction table, & table tents.


Corporate logo on the ASPE website's event page.

St. Jude Silver Sponsor
$1,500

4 attendees and one dedicated silent auction table.


Gift basket valued at $500.00 to be auctioned off in the sponsor’s name, with all proceeds from this auction item to be donated to St. Jude on the sponsor’s behalf. *Charity Receipt for $500.00 will be provided upon purchase.


Social media and email recognition before the event.


Corporate logo on sponsors’ banner, dedicated silent auction table, & table tents.


Corporate logo on the ASPE website's event page.

St. Jude Bronze Sponsor
$750

2 attendees and one dedicated silent auction table.


Gift basket valued at $500.00 to be auctioned off in the sponsor’s name, with all proceeds from this auction item to be donated to St. Jude on the sponsor’s behalf. *Charity Receipt for $250.00 will be provided upon purchase.


Social media and email recognition before the event.


Corporate logo on sponsors’ banner, dedicated silent auction table, & table tents.


Corporate logo on the ASPE website's event page.

St. Jude Silent Auction Table
$250

Social media and email recognition before the event.

Corporate logo on sponsors’ banner, dedicated silent auction table, & table tents.

***Sponsor will provide ASPE the item to be auctioned off.

Corporate logo on the ASPE website's event page


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