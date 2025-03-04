2025 Cape May Climate Summit

Join our partners at The Nature Conservancy for a guided walking tour of the South Cape May Meadows Preserve. The preserve is over 200 acres with two miles of trails that traverse a varied landscape of dunes, fields, freshwater wetlands and a full mile of undeveloped, protected beach. The preserve was the site of an ecosystem restoration project by the Philadelphia District of the Army Corps of Engineers. The project was designed to reduce damages from coastal storm events and to protect the valuable fish and wildlife habitat that exists in the preserve. Join Preserve Steward Erika Iouriev for a tour to learn more about the project and the preserve. Accessibility Information: South Cape May Meadows Preserve Information Location: South Cape May Meadows, Sunset Blvd, Cape May, NJ. Directions: https://maps.app.goo.gl/VFXqNr2iiEUg473g8 Parking Information: Three designated accessible parking spaces with aisle access on paved concrete. Additionally, there are 37 standard car spaces on compact gravel. Restroom: An ADA-compliant portable restroom is situated near the parking area. Trained service animals are welcome. Route Information Surface Type: Firm—compact crushed concrete and recycled plastic boardwalk. Length: 1 mile loop Width: Average trail width is 6ft Average Grade: 5% or less Average Cross Slope: 5% or less Benches: There are 19 bench rest areas along this route. Braille: Five interpretive signs feature braille. For detailed descriptions of this preserve’s accessibility features, please visit the South Cape May Meadows website.

Join our partners at The Nature Conservancy for a guided walking tour of the South Cape May Meadows Preserve. The preserve is over 200 acres with two miles of trails that traverse a varied landscape of dunes, fields, freshwater wetlands and a full mile of undeveloped, protected beach. The preserve was the site of an ecosystem restoration project by the Philadelphia District of the Army Corps of Engineers. The project was designed to reduce damages from coastal storm events and to protect the valuable fish and wildlife habitat that exists in the preserve. Join Preserve Steward Erika Iouriev for a tour to learn more about the project and the preserve. Accessibility Information: South Cape May Meadows Preserve Information Location: South Cape May Meadows, Sunset Blvd, Cape May, NJ. Directions: https://maps.app.goo.gl/VFXqNr2iiEUg473g8 Parking Information: Three designated accessible parking spaces with aisle access on paved concrete. Additionally, there are 37 standard car spaces on compact gravel. Restroom: An ADA-compliant portable restroom is situated near the parking area. Trained service animals are welcome. Route Information Surface Type: Firm—compact crushed concrete and recycled plastic boardwalk. Length: 1 mile loop Width: Average trail width is 6ft Average Grade: 5% or less Average Cross Slope: 5% or less Benches: There are 19 bench rest areas along this route. Braille: Five interpretive signs feature braille. For detailed descriptions of this preserve’s accessibility features, please visit the South Cape May Meadows website.

More details...