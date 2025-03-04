2025 Cape May Climate Summit

Welcome Reception (Friday, June 20th, 5:00pm-7:00pm)
Free
$20 suggested donation. Join us for a welcome reception to kickoff the weekend.
Cape May Climate Summit (Saturday, June 21st, 8:30am-6:00pm)
Free
$50 suggested donation. We're bringing together climate scientists, policymakers, practitioners, and a community leaders for important conversations on climate science, impacts, and most importantly—solutions! And stick around after the sessions for a closing reception. Doors open at 8:30am, event begins promptly at 9:00am.
Tour: South Cape May Meadows (Sunday, June 22nd, 10am-12pm)
Free
Join our partners at The Nature Conservancy for a guided walking tour of the South Cape May Meadows Preserve.
The preserve is over 200 acres with two miles of trails that traverse a varied landscape of dunes, fields, freshwater wetlands and a full mile of undeveloped, protected beach. The preserve was the site of an ecosystem restoration project by the Philadelphia District of the Army Corps of Engineers. The project was designed to reduce damages from coastal storm events and to protect the valuable fish and wildlife habitat that exists in the preserve. Join Preserve Steward Erika Iouriev for a tour to learn more about the project and the preserve.
Accessibility Information:
South Cape May Meadows Preserve Information
Location: South Cape May Meadows, Sunset Blvd, Cape May, NJ.
Directions: https://maps.app.goo.gl/VFXqNr2iiEUg473g8
Parking Information: Three designated accessible parking spaces with aisle access on paved concrete. Additionally, there are 37 standard car spaces on compact gravel.
Restroom: An ADA-compliant portable restroom is situated near the parking area.
Trained service animals are welcome.
Route Information
Surface Type: Firm—compact crushed concrete and recycled plastic boardwalk.
Length: 1 mile loop
Width: Average trail width is 6ft
Average Grade: 5% or less
Average Cross Slope: 5% or less
Benches: There are 19 bench rest areas along this route.
Braille: Five interpretive signs feature braille.
For detailed descriptions of this preserve’s accessibility features, please visit the South Cape May Meadows website.
Tour: South Cape May Meadows (Sunday, June 22nd, 1pm-3pm)
Free
Join our partners at The Nature Conservancy for a guided walking tour of the South Cape May Meadows Preserve.
The preserve is over 200 acres with two miles of trails that traverse a varied landscape of dunes, fields, freshwater wetlands and a full mile of undeveloped, protected beach. The preserve was the site of an ecosystem restoration project by the Philadelphia District of the Army Corps of Engineers. The project was designed to reduce damages from coastal storm events and to protect the valuable fish and wildlife habitat that exists in the preserve. Join Preserve Steward Erika Iouriev for a tour to learn more about the project and the preserve.
Accessibility Information:
South Cape May Meadows Preserve Information
Location: South Cape May Meadows, Sunset Blvd, Cape May, NJ.
Directions: https://maps.app.goo.gl/VFXqNr2iiEUg473g8
Parking Information: Three designated accessible parking spaces with aisle access on paved concrete. Additionally, there are 37 standard car spaces on compact gravel.
Restroom: An ADA-compliant portable restroom is situated near the parking area.
Trained service animals are welcome.
Route Information
Surface Type: Firm—compact crushed concrete and recycled plastic boardwalk.
Length: 1 mile loop
Width: Average trail width is 6ft
Average Grade: 5% or less
Average Cross Slope: 5% or less
Benches: There are 19 bench rest areas along this route.
Braille: Five interpretive signs feature braille.
For detailed descriptions of this preserve’s accessibility features, please visit the South Cape May Meadows website.
Tour: Dolphin & Bird Watch (Sunday, June 22nd, 10am-12pm)
$20
Join our partners at Cape May Whale Watch & Research Center for a 2hr cruise featuring Cape May’s mascot, the Atlantic Bottlenose Dolphin.
This cruise completely encircles the island of Cape May, focusing on our residential Atlantic Bottlenose Dolphin population and various bird species. Join the research team as your onboard marine biologist and naturalist leads the cruise with a science-based educational experience.
For more information about this tour, visit capemaywhalewatch.com
