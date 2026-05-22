Hosted by

Los Angeles Alumnae Chapter

About this event

Inaugural Daddy Daughter Celebration

1670 W 162nd St

Gardena, CA 90247, USA

General Admission
$50

Admission for one guest to the Inaugural Daddy Daughter Celebration experience. Enjoy an afternoon filled with music, dancing, photo moments, and magical memories in a royal-inspired atmosphere. Presale only.

✨ Includes:

  • Admission for 1 guest
  • Refreshments to be enjoyed
  • Access to all dance activities and entertainment
  • Photo opportunities throughout the event
Royal Table Experience
$400

Reserve a full table experience for your family and friends at the Inaugural Daddy Daughter Celebration. Perfect for groups looking to celebrate together in style while enjoying premium seating and a magical afternoon of connection and fun. Limited tables available.

👑 Includes:

  • Reserved table seating for 8 guests
  • Refreshments to be enjoyed
  • Admission for all table guests
  • Premium group seating

✨ Limited quantity available. Presale only.

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