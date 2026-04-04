Inaugural Diamond Derby

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About this event
- Fastest around the bases
- Farthest throw
- Most accurate throw
- Farthest hit
- Fastest pitch speed, ages 8 and up, optional
- Fastest around the bases
- Farthest throw
- Most accurate throw
- Farthest hit
- Fastest pitch speed, ages 8 and up, optional
Step up to the plate, Coach! Come support the league and let your team cheer you on as you go head-to-head with other 2026 coaches. Bragging rights are on the line… don’t let your players down 😉
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