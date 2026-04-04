Lewisburg Little League

Hosted by

Lewisburg Little League

About this event

Inaugural Diamond Derby

551 Ziegler Rd

Lewisburg, PA 17837, USA

Softball Player - Lewisburg LL
$10

-              Fastest around the bases

-              Farthest throw

-              Most accurate throw

-              Farthest hit

-              Fastest pitch speed, ages 8 and up, optional

Baseball Player - Lewisburg LL
$10

-              Fastest around the bases

-              Farthest throw

-              Most accurate throw

-              Farthest hit

-              Fastest pitch speed, ages 8 and up, optional

Cleared Coach - Lewisburg LL
$20

Step up to the plate, Coach! Come support the league and let your team cheer you on as you go head-to-head with other 2026 coaches. Bragging rights are on the line… don’t let your players down 😉


Add a donation for Lewisburg Little League

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