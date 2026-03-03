Inaugural Fanta Bility Spring Gala

● Two (2) tickets to the Gala

● Logo placed on still and video signage at event venue

● Logo included on event materials – both print and social media

● Quarter page ad in commemorative program book (4.25” x 5.5”)

Specs: 4.25" x 5.5" (vertical); full color, full bleed; PNG, JPG, or PDF format.

Please send all ads to [email protected] by March 26 deadline.