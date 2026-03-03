Inaugural Fanta Bility Spring Gala

About this event
Enjoy access to the cocktail reception and gala program.
● Two (2) tickets to the Gala
● Logo placed on still and video signage at event venue
● Logo included on event materials – both print and social media
● Quarter page ad in commemorative program book (4.25” x 5.5”)
Specs: 4.25" x 5.5" (vertical); full color, full bleed; PNG, JPG, or PDF format.
Please send all ads to [email protected] by March 26 deadline.
● Four (4) tickets to the Gala
● Logo placed on still and video signage at event venue
● Special acknowledgement during the event program
● Logo included on event materials – both print and social media
● Acknowledgement and logo placement on event website
● Half page ad in commemorative program book (8.5” x 5.5”)
Specs: 8.5" x 5.5" (horizontal); full color, full bleed; PNG, JPG, or PDF format.
Please send all ads to [email protected] by March 26 deadline.
● Eight (8) tickets to the Gala
● Preferred seating at the Gala
● Logo placed on still and video signage at event venue
● Special recognition during the event program
● Logo included on event materials – both print and social media
● Acknowledgement and logo placement on event website
● Post-event recognition on social media highlighting your support
● Full page ad in commemorative program book (8.5” x 11”) – $400 value
Specs: 8.5" x 11"; full color, full bleed; PNG, JPG, or PDF format.
Please send all ads to [email protected] by March 26 deadline.
7 left!
● One table of ten (10 Gala tickets)
● Premium seating at the Gala
● Logo placed on still and video signage at event venue
● Speaking opportunity during the event program (1 minute)
● Logo featured prominently on all event materials – both print and social media
● Acknowledgement and logo placement on event website
● Post-event recognition on social media highlighting your support
● Photo opportunity with honorees and Foundation leadership
● Full page ad in commemorative program book (8.5” x 11”)
Specs: 8.5" x 11"; full color, full bleed; PNG, JPG, or PDF format.
Please send all ads to [email protected] by March 26 deadline.
$
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