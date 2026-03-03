Fanta Bility Foundation

Hosted by

Fanta Bility Foundation

About this event

Inaugural Fanta Bility Spring Gala

400 W Sproul Rd

Springfield, PA 19064, USA

General Admission
$130

Enjoy access to the cocktail reception and gala program.

Community Champion Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

● Two (2) tickets to the Gala
● Logo placed on still and video signage at event venue
● Logo included on event materials – both print and social media
● Quarter page ad in commemorative program book (4.25” x 5.5”)

Specs: 4.25" x 5.5" (vertical); full color, full bleed; PNG, JPG, or PDF format.

Please send all ads to [email protected] by March 26 deadline.

Promise in Action Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

● Four (4) tickets to the Gala
● Logo placed on still and video signage at event venue
● Special acknowledgement during the event program
● Logo included on event materials – both print and social media
● Acknowledgement and logo placement on event website
● Half page ad in commemorative program book (8.5” x 5.5”)

Specs: 8.5" x 5.5" (horizontal); full color, full bleed; PNG, JPG, or PDF format.

Please send all ads to [email protected] by March 26 deadline.

Cornerstone of Commitment Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

● Eight (8) tickets to the Gala
● Preferred seating at the Gala
● Logo placed on still and video signage at event venue
● Special recognition during the event program
● Logo included on event materials – both print and social media
● Acknowledgement and logo placement on event website
● Post-event recognition on social media highlighting your support
● Full page ad in commemorative program book (8.5” x 11”) – $400 value

Specs: 8.5" x 11"; full color, full bleed; PNG, JPG, or PDF format.

Please send all ads to [email protected] by March 26 deadline.

Legacy of Light Sponsor
$10,000

7 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

● One table of ten (10 Gala tickets)
● Premium seating at the Gala
● Logo placed on still and video signage at event venue
● Speaking opportunity during the event program (1 minute)
● Logo featured prominently on all event materials – both print and social media
● Acknowledgement and logo placement on event website
● Post-event recognition on social media highlighting your support
● Photo opportunity with honorees and Foundation leadership
● Full page ad in commemorative program book (8.5” x 11”)

Specs: 8.5" x 11"; full color, full bleed; PNG, JPG, or PDF format.

Please send all ads to [email protected] by March 26 deadline.

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