Inaugural Fundraiser

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Enter for the Grand Raffle -
Only 400 being sold
1st prize: $10,000
2nd prize: $5000.00
3rd-12th prize: $500.00
You do not need to be present to win.
Enter for a chance to Win:
½ carat diamond earrings
EMR-TEK Firefly red light device
GoPro Hero with accessories
Vassco GPS drone with camera
Maxshot electric scooter.
You do not need to be present to win.
Enter for a chance to Win:
½ carat diamond earrings
EMR-TEK Firefly red light device
GoPro Hero with accessories
Vassco GPS drone with camera
Maxshot electric scooter.
You do not need to be present to win.
Enter for a chance to Win:
½ carat diamond earrings
EMR-TEK Firefly red light device
GoPro Hero with accessories
Vassco GPS drone with camera
Maxshot electric scooter.
You do not need to be present to win.
Enter for a chance to Win:
½ carat diamond earrings
EMR-TEK Firefly red light device
GoPro Hero with accessories
Vassco GPS drone with camera
Maxshot electric scooter.
You do not need to be present to win.
Enter for a chance to Win:
½ carat diamond earrings
EMR-TEK Firefly red light device
GoPro Hero with accessories
Vassco GPS drone with camera
Maxshot electric scooter.
You do not need to be present to win.
$
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