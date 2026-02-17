Integrative Access Foundation

Hosted by

Integrative Access Foundation

About this event

Inaugural Fundraiser

6119 147th St

Oak Forest, IL 60452, USA

General Admission
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Grand Raffle Ticket
$100

Enter for the Grand Raffle -

Only 400 being sold

1st prize: $10,000

2nd prize: $5000.00

3rd-12th prize: $500.00

You do not need to be present to win.

Prize Raffle (1 ticket)
$10

Enter for a chance to Win:

½ carat diamond earrings

EMR-TEK Firefly red light device

GoPro Hero with accessories

Vassco GPS drone with camera

Maxshot electric scooter.
You do not need to be present to win.

Prize Raffle (3 tickets)
$25

Enter for a chance to Win:

½ carat diamond earrings

EMR-TEK Firefly red light device

GoPro Hero with accessories

Vassco GPS drone with camera

Maxshot electric scooter.
You do not need to be present to win.

Prize Raffle (6 tickets)
$50

Enter for a chance to Win:

½ carat diamond earrings

EMR-TEK Firefly red light device

GoPro Hero with accessories

Vassco GPS drone with camera

Maxshot electric scooter.
You do not need to be present to win.

Prize Raffle (9 tickets)
$75

Enter for a chance to Win:

½ carat diamond earrings

EMR-TEK Firefly red light device

GoPro Hero with accessories

Vassco GPS drone with camera

Maxshot electric scooter.
You do not need to be present to win.

Prize Raffle (12 tickets)
$100

Enter for a chance to Win:

½ carat diamond earrings

EMR-TEK Firefly red light device

GoPro Hero with accessories

Vassco GPS drone with camera

Maxshot electric scooter.
You do not need to be present to win.

Add a donation for Integrative Access Foundation

$

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