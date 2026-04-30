Inaugural Fundraising Gala & Silent Auction Sponsorships

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About this event
(1 Available)
The premier opportunity to serve as the Founding Presenting Sponsor of our inaugural gala.
(Up to 2 Available)
Ideal for established businesses seeking prominent visibility within the Lower Merion and Narberth community.
(Up to 2 Available)
A meaningful opportunity for families or small businesses to demonstrate civic leadership.
For businesses and individuals proud to support local history.
$
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