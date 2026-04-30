Lower Merion Historical Society

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Lower Merion Historical Society

About this event

Inaugural Fundraising Gala & Silent Auction Sponsorships

332 Trevor Ln

Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, USA

Legacy Presenting Sponsorship
$10,000

The “Legacy” Presenting Sponsor – $10,000

(1 Available)

The premier opportunity to serve as the Founding Presenting Sponsor of our inaugural gala.

  • “Presented by [Company Name]” recognition on all primary event signage and digital invitations
  • Reserved table for ten guests with premium seating
  • Two bottles of wine at your table
  • Dedicated Sponsor Spotlight in Milestones and on LMHS social media
  • Featured recognition on the LMHS website for one full year
  • Brief (2-minute) welcome during the evening’s program
Milestone Sponsorship
$5,000

The “Milestone” Gold Sponsor – $5,000

(Up to 2 Available)

Ideal for established businesses seeking prominent visibility within the Lower Merion and Narberth community.

  • Prominent logo placement on event Sponsor Board and in printed program
  • Reserved seating for four guests
  • Logo featured on five custom table centerpieces
  • Inclusion in group sponsor recognition across LMHS digital platforms
  • Private guided tour of the LMHS archives for up to six guests
Heritage Sponsorship
$2,500

The “Heritage” Silver Sponsor – $2,500

(Up to 2 Available)

A meaningful opportunity for families or small businesses to demonstrate civic leadership.

  • Name or logo listed in event program and on LMHS website
  • Two tickets to the gala
  • Quarter-page recognition in commemorative program
  • Verbal acknowledgment during the evening’s program
Preservation Sponsorship
$1,000

The “Preservation” Patron Sponsor – $1,000

For businesses and individuals proud to support local history.

  • Name listed in event program and website
  • Two tickets to the gala
  • Recognition in event slideshow
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