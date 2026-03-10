Chesterton Academy of Mary Star of the Sea
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Chesterton Academy of Mary Star of the Sea

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Chesterton Academy of Mary Star of the Sea

About this event

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Inaugural Gala 2026 Tickets

100 Datura Dr

Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937, USA

Add a donation for Chesterton Academy of Mary Star of the Sea

$

Single Ticket
$125

Enjoy dinner, drink, and dessert as well as the full program

Couple
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two people can enjoy dinner, drink, and dessert as well as the full program. If you do not know all of your guests at this time, we will reach out to you for final list by 4/9.

Host a Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Fill a table of 10 with your friends and enjoy a night of discovery and fellowship together. Each ticket includes dinner, drink and dessert with the full program. If you do not know all of your guests at this time, we will reach out to you for final list by 4/9.

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