Inaugural Gala 2026 Tickets

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
$
Enjoy dinner, drink, and dessert as well as the full program
Two people can enjoy dinner, drink, and dessert as well as the full program. If you do not know all of your guests at this time, we will reach out to you for final list by 4/9.
Fill a table of 10 with your friends and enjoy a night of discovery and fellowship together. Each ticket includes dinner, drink and dessert with the full program. If you do not know all of your guests at this time, we will reach out to you for final list by 4/9.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!