Inaugural Gala

Bakersfield, CA 93301
General Admission ticket grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities food by Chef Lino catering and activities.
🌗 Luminary Sponsor – $10,000
Your brilliance lights the path for the future of the arts.
Sponsorship Benefits:
Top Billing Recognition as the Luminary Sponsor on all gala marketing, press releases, and social media
Premier Reserved Seating for two tables of 10 guests (20 seats total) with exclusive tablescape and signage
Two Bottles of Premium Wine per Table included and served at your sponsored tables
Speaking Opportunity during the gala or option to present one of the evening's special awards
Logo Placement on step-and-repeat backdrop, gala program cover, event website, and digital ads
Full-Page Back Cover Ad in gala program
Exclusive Mention in post-event thank-you ad and newsletter
VIP Pre-Event Access for all guests at your table – EARLY ACCESS 45 MINUTES EARLY / SPECIAL COCKTAIL SESSION
Commemorative Sponsor Gift and recognition plaque
VIP GIFT BAG
- Premium front-row table for 10 guests - Name/logo featured prominently as a top sponsor on: - Gala program - Event signage - Event website - Social media, e-newsletters, email blast - Verbal recognition during the program - 2 complimentary bottles of premium wine - VIP gift bags for all table guests - Option to present one award during the ceremony - Recognition in post-event press release & thank-you ad
- Preferred table for 8 guests - Name/logo included on: - Gala program - Event signage - Website & social media - Verbal recognition during the event - 1 complimentary bottle of wine - Recognition in post-event thank-you communications
- Reserved table for 8 guests - Name/logo listed in: - Gala program - Event website - Table sign with sponsor’s name/logo - Recognition during event slideshow
