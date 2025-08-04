Inaugural Gala

🌗 Luminary Sponsor – $10,000

Your brilliance lights the path for the future of the arts.

Sponsorship Benefits:

Top Billing Recognition as the Luminary Sponsor on all gala marketing, press releases, and social media

Premier Reserved Seating for two tables of 10 guests (20 seats total) with exclusive tablescape and signage

Two Bottles of Premium Wine per Table included and served at your sponsored tables

Speaking Opportunity during the gala or option to present one of the evening's special awards

Logo Placement on step-and-repeat backdrop, gala program cover, event website, and digital ads

Full-Page Back Cover Ad in gala program

Exclusive Mention in post-event thank-you ad and newsletter

VIP Pre-Event Access for all guests at your table – EARLY ACCESS 45 MINUTES EARLY / SPECIAL COCKTAIL SESSION

Commemorative Sponsor Gift and recognition plaque

VIP GIFT BAG