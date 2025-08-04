Inaugural Gala

1020 19th St

Bakersfield, CA 93301

General admission Ticket
$150

General Admission ticket grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities food by Chef Lino catering and activities.

Luminary Sponsorship
$10,000

rate.xLeft

groupTicketCaption

🌗 Luminary Sponsor – $10,000

Your brilliance lights the path for the future of the arts.

 

Sponsorship Benefits:

 

Top Billing Recognition as the Luminary Sponsor on all gala marketing, press releases, and social media

 

Premier Reserved Seating for two tables of 10 guests (20 seats total) with exclusive tablescape and signage

 

Two Bottles of Premium Wine per Table included and served at your sponsored tables

 

Speaking Opportunity during the gala or option to present one of the evening's special awards

 

Logo Placement on step-and-repeat backdrop, gala program cover, event website, and digital ads

 

Full-Page Back Cover Ad in gala program

 

Exclusive Mention in post-event thank-you ad and newsletter

 

VIP Pre-Event Access for all guests at your table – EARLY ACCESS 45 MINUTES EARLY / SPECIAL COCKTAIL SESSION

 

Commemorative Sponsor Gift and recognition plaque

VIP GIFT BAG

Starlight Sponsor
$7,000
groupTicketCaption

- Premium front-row table for 10 guests - Name/logo featured prominently as a top sponsor on: - Gala program - Event signage - Event website - Social media, e-newsletters, email blast - Verbal recognition during the program - 2 complimentary bottles of premium wine - VIP gift bags for all table guests - Option to present one award during the ceremony - Recognition in post-event press release & thank-you ad

Moonlight Sponsor
$4,000
groupTicketCaption

- Preferred table for 8 guests - Name/logo included on: - Gala program - Event signage - Website & social media - Verbal recognition during the event - 1 complimentary bottle of wine - Recognition in post-event thank-you communications

Twilight Sponsor
$2,000
groupTicketCaption

- Reserved table for 8 guests - Name/logo listed in: - Gala program - Event website - Table sign with sponsor’s name/logo - Recognition during event slideshow

Branded Gift Basket
$500

What You’ll Get

  • Recognition on the gala website, event signage, and program
  • On-stage shoutouts during the raffle
  • Social media thanks highlighting your brand and basket
  • Tax-deductible receipt for the charitable portion

Basket Guidelines

  • Suggested Value: $500+
  • Themes that wow: Local Eats, Wellness & Beauty, Coffee Lover, Family Night, Outdoor Adventure, Date Night Downtown, Luxury Self-Care, BCT Super-Fan, Jewelry
  • Packaging: Please wrap/secure items and include a clear list of contents and retail value.
  • Gift Cards: Place in a labeled envelope inside the basket.
  • Alcohol: If included, ensure labeled recipients are 21+; consider pairing with non-alcohol items.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing