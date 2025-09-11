Inaugural Gala

• 1 ticket to the event (4-course dinner & wine pairing)
• Includes a donation to the Renovation Randy Foundation
• 2 tickets to the event (4-course dinner & wine pairing)
• 1 bottle of wine for the table
• Name listed in the evening program
• Reserved table for 4 guests (4-course dinner & wine pairing)
• 1 bottle of wine for the table
• Name listed in the evening program
• Verbal recognition during the event
• Reserved table for 6 guests (4-course dinner & wine pairing)
• 2 bottles of wine for the table
• Logo on event banner and signage
• Business/personal name listed in the evening program and on website
• Reserved table for 8 guests (4-course dinner & wine pairing)
• 2 bottles of wine for the table
• Logo on event banner and signage
• Prominent recognition in evening program and website
• Verbal recognition during event
• Naming rights for the event
• Premium reserved table for 10 guests (4-course dinner & wine pairing)
• 3 bottles of wine for the table
• Speaking opportunity during the event
• Top placement on all event marketing materials
• Logo on banner & step and repeat photo wall
• Top recognition in media outreach
• Commemorative plaque of appreciation
