Inaugural Gala

126 E Main St

Flushing, MI 48433, USA

Individual Ticket
$100

• 1 ticket to the event (4-course dinner & wine pairing)

• Includes a donation to the Renovation Randy Foundation

Support Beam Sponsor
$250
• 2 tickets to the event (4-course dinner & wine pairing)

• 1 bottle of wine for the table

• Name listed in the evening program

Framing Sponsor
$500
• Reserved table for 4 guests (4-course dinner & wine pairing)

• 1 bottle of wine for the table

• Name listed in the evening program

• Verbal recognition during the event

Foundation Sponsor
$750
• Reserved table for 6 guests (4-course dinner & wine pairing)

• 2 bottles of wine for the table

• Logo on event banner and signage

• Business/personal name listed in the evening program and on website

Roof-Raiser Sponsor
$1,500
• Reserved table for 8 guests (4-course dinner & wine pairing)

• 2 bottles of wine for the table

• Logo on event banner and signage

• Prominent recognition in evening program and website

• Verbal recognition during event

Title Sponsor
$5,000

• Naming rights for the event

• Premium reserved table for 10 guests (4-course dinner & wine pairing)

• 3 bottles of wine for the table

• Speaking opportunity during the event

• Top placement on all event marketing materials

• Logo on banner & step and repeat photo wall

• Top recognition in media outreach

• Commemorative plaque of appreciation

