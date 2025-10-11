Inaugural Birthday Gala

306 E Mitchell St

San Antonio, TX 78210, USA

General Admission
$40

Join us for an inspiring evening of connection, celebration, and support for Mess 2 Message Ministries.

Sponsor-A-Ticket
$40

Open the door for someone starting fresh to connect, be encouraged, and feel hope.

Legacy Sponsor
$10,000

Enjoy a Premier VIP Table for 10 with priority seating, top logo placement across all event materials, stage recognition, and lifetime acknowledgment as a “Legacy Partner.” Additional benefits available in the Sponsorship Proposal.

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
Includes a VIP Table for 8, logo featured in the program and slideshow, stage banner or sign opportunity, and monthly social media recognition. Additional benefits outlined in the Sponsorship Proposal.

Gold Sponsor
$2,500
Includes 4 General Admission tickets, logo featured in the program and slideshow, and social media recognition every other month.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000
Includes 2 General Admission tickets, logo featured in the program and slideshow, and quarterly social media recognition.

Bronze Sponsor
$500
Includes 2 General Admission tickets, your logo or name in the program and slideshow, and semi-annual social media recognition.

$

