Inaugural Birthday Gala

Join us for an inspiring evening of connection, celebration, and support for Mess 2 Message Ministries.
Open the door for someone starting fresh to connect, be encouraged, and feel hope.
rate.xLeft
Enjoy a Premier VIP Table for 10 with priority seating, top logo placement across all event materials, stage recognition, and lifetime acknowledgment as a “Legacy Partner.” Additional benefits available in the Sponsorship Proposal.
Includes a VIP Table for 8, logo featured in the program and slideshow, stage banner or sign opportunity, and monthly social media recognition. Additional benefits outlined in the Sponsorship Proposal.
Includes 4 General Admission tickets, logo featured in the program and slideshow, and social media recognition every other month.
Includes 2 General Admission tickets, logo featured in the program and slideshow, and quarterly social media recognition.
Includes 2 General Admission tickets, your logo or name in the program and slideshow, and semi-annual social media recognition.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing