Sweet Potato Kids Treehouse Charities

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Sweet Potato Kids Treehouse Charities

Sweet Potato Kids Inaugural Gala-25 Years of Nurturing Futures!

1110 Old Elkridge Landing Rd

Linthicum Heights, MD 21090, USA

General Admission
$150

1 General Admission

Full Table (Seats 8)
$1,200

Full Table (Seats 8 guests)

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

Recognition as Presenting Sponsor, Premier table for (10) guests,

Logo placement on all event materials, Recognition on website and social media, and Full-page digital Ad

Bright Future Sponsor
$5,000

Reserved table for (8) guests, Prominent logo placement, Recognition from stage, Social media recognition, and Half-page digital ad.

Whole Sweet Potato Pie Sponsor
$2,500

(4) Gala Tickets, Website, Quarter-page digital ad, and Recognition from stage

Slice of the Pie Sponsor
$1,000

(2) Gala Tickets, Name listed in Gala program and sponsor

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