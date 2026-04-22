Sweet Potato Kids Inaugural Gala-25 Years of Nurturing Futures!

1 General Admission
Full Table (Seats 8 guests)
Recognition as Presenting Sponsor, Premier table for (10) guests,
Logo placement on all event materials, Recognition on website and social media, and Full-page digital Ad
Reserved table for (8) guests, Prominent logo placement, Recognition from stage, Social media recognition, and Half-page digital ad.
(4) Gala Tickets, Website, Quarter-page digital ad, and Recognition from stage
(2) Gala Tickets, Name listed in Gala program and sponsor
$
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