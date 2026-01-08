Hosted by

Second Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction of Pennsylvania

About this event

Inaugural Gala Celebration

777 Aten Rd

Coraopolis, PA 15108, USA

Dais Seating
$325

Priority entry, Reserved Head Table Seating Or Equivalent, Access to VIP‑only Areas, Name listed in the Program Booklet, Souvenir Book Included. Limited Number available

Platinum Ticket
$250

Priority Entry, Reserved Priority Seating, Access to VIP‑only areas, Name Listed in the Program Booklet, Souvenir Book Included. Limited Number Available.

Gold Ticket
$175

Reserved General Seating, Name Listed in the Program Booklet, Souvenir Book Included

Silver Ticket
$125

General Admission Ticket, Meal Included.

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