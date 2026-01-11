2026 Inaugural Galentine's Experience

Hosted by
About this event
Come enjoy a game of Ladies & Loteria (one Loteria card included for each ticket) and our flower bar! This ticket is for our first come, first serve seating area.
Come enjoy a game of Ladies & Loteria (one Loteria card included for each ticket) and our flower bar! This ticket is for a reserved seating area for you and your friends to sit together - your group's tickets MUST be purchased on the same transaction to be guaranteed sitting together.
Come enjoy a game of Ladies & Loteria (one Loteria card included for each ticket), our flower bar, 30-minute early access, and a buffet ticket included! This ticket is for a reserved seating area for you and your friends to sit together - your group's tickets MUST be purchased on the same transaction to be guaranteed sitting together.
Buffet ticket for taco bar is available if you would like to eat at the event. This separate purchase is required unless you have purchased a Miss Independent Admission Ticket ($70) where a buffet ticket is included.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!