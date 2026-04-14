Chesapeake Enrichment Foundation

Hosted by

Chesapeake Enrichment Foundation

About this event

Inaugural Golf Tournament

100 Clubhouse Dr

Ocean Pines, MD 21811, USA

Foursome - EARLY BIRD
$600
Available until Jun 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Foursome
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Mulligan
$20

Replay a tee shot without penalty

Legacy Sponsor
$10,000

Includes 2 foursomes, logo prominently displayed throughout the event, on all promotional items, social media posts, opportunity to speak at the event

Premier Sponsor
$5,000

Includes 1 foursome, logo prominently displayed throughout the event, on all promotional items, social media posts

Breakfast Sponsor
$2,500

Logo prominently displayed at the breakfast grab-and-go area and on all printed promotional materials

Lunch Sponsor
$2,500

Logo prominently displayed at the lunch grab-and-go area and on all printed promotional materials

Snack Sponsor
$1,000

Logo prominently displayed at the snack cart and printed material

Orange Crush Sponsor
$1,000

Logo printed at the drink cart and printed material

Putting Green Sponsor
$500

Logo displayed at the putting green and opportunity to set up a vendor table

Hole Sponsor
$250

Logo displayed at designated hole

Add a donation for Chesapeake Enrichment Foundation

$

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