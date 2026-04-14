Inaugural Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Replay a tee shot without penalty
Includes 2 foursomes, logo prominently displayed throughout the event, on all promotional items, social media posts, opportunity to speak at the event
Includes 1 foursome, logo prominently displayed throughout the event, on all promotional items, social media posts
Logo prominently displayed at the breakfast grab-and-go area and on all printed promotional materials
Logo prominently displayed at the lunch grab-and-go area and on all printed promotional materials
Logo prominently displayed at the snack cart and printed material
Logo printed at the drink cart and printed material
Logo displayed at the putting green and opportunity to set up a vendor table
Logo displayed at designated hole
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!