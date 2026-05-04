Inaugural Golf Tournament

As our Presenting Sponsor, your organization receives premier recognition and Naming Rights to the Championship Winning Trophy, awarded to the tournament champions.

Includes:

“Presented By” recognition on all event branding

Naming Rights to the Championship Winning Trophy

(Example: The [Sponsor Name] Championship Cup)

Prominent logo placement on:

Event flyer

Signage

Registration materials

Sponsor board

Digital promotions

Event program

Three custom hole sponsorships

On-course premium signage

Two foursomes (8 player entries)

8 Super Tickets

4 additional breakfast passes

Recognition during awards presentation

Opportunity to provide branded gifts in player gift bags

Maximum Visibility. Maximum Impact. Maximum Prestige.