Inaugural Golf Tournament

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About this event
7 left!
Team entry fee includes 2 golf carts per team, breakfast, lunch & course snacks included.
7 left!
Per High School Team Foursome entry fee includes 2 golf carts per team, breakfast, lunch & course snacks included.
As our Presenting Sponsor, your organization receives premier recognition and Naming Rights to the Championship Winning Trophy, awarded to the tournament champions.
Includes:
“Presented By” recognition on all event branding
Naming Rights to the Championship Winning Trophy
(Example: The [Sponsor Name] Championship Cup)
Prominent logo placement on:
Three custom hole sponsorships
On-course premium signage
Two foursomes (8 player entries)
8 Super Tickets
4 additional breakfast passes
Recognition during awards presentation
Opportunity to provide branded gifts in player gift bags
Maximum Visibility. Maximum Impact. Maximum Prestige.
High School Trophy Naming Rights Partner
Naming Rights to the High School Level Winning Trophy, awarded in honor of youth achievement and the spirit of future scholars.
Includes:
Naming Rights to the High School Level Winning Trophy
(Example: The [Sponsor Name] Scholar Cup)
Program recognition
Two-hole sponsorships
One foursome (4 player entries)
4 Super Tickets
2 additional breakfast passes
Recognition during awards ceremony
Get your player do-over" or second chance allowed by playing partners to replay a poor shot—usually the first tee shot—without a penalty stroke
$
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