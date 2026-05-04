The Alliance One Foundation

Hosted by

The Alliance One Foundation

About this event

Inaugural Golf Tournament

3815 Walnut Grove Rd

Memphis, TN 38111, USA

Team Foursome
$600

7 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Team entry fee includes 2 golf carts per team, breakfast, lunch & course snacks included.

Student Team **Please respond to email invite**
$280

7 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Per High School Team Foursome entry fee includes 2 golf carts per team, breakfast, lunch & course snacks included.

Presenting Partner & Sponsor
$5,000
Available until Aug 1

As our Presenting Sponsor, your organization receives premier recognition and Naming Rights to the Championship Winning Trophy, awarded to the tournament champions.

Includes:

“Presented By” recognition on all event branding
Naming Rights to the Championship Winning Trophy
(Example: The [Sponsor Name] Championship Cup)

Prominent logo placement on:

  • Event flyer
  • Signage
  • Registration materials
  • Sponsor board
  • Digital promotions
  • Event program

Three custom hole sponsorships

On-course premium signage

Two foursomes (8 player entries)

8 Super Tickets

 4 additional breakfast passes

Recognition during awards presentation

Opportunity to provide branded gifts in player gift bags

Maximum Visibility. Maximum Impact. Maximum Prestige.

Presenting High School Sponsor
$3,500
Available until Aug 1

High School Trophy Naming Rights Partner


Naming Rights to the High School Level Winning Trophy, awarded in honor of youth achievement and the spirit of future scholars.

Includes:

Naming Rights to the High School Level Winning Trophy
(Example: The [Sponsor Name] Scholar Cup)

Program recognition

Two-hole sponsorships

One foursome (4 player entries)

4 Super Tickets

2 additional breakfast passes

Recognition during awards ceremony

Mulligans
$12
Available until Aug 1

Get your player do-over" or second chance allowed by playing partners to replay a poor shot—usually the first tee shot—without a penalty stroke

Add a donation for The Alliance One Foundation

$

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