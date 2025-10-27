Inaugural GPS4VETS Charity Golf Classic

• Presenting sponsor designation: GPS4ALL Charity Golf Classic (Your Company Name)

• Organization name/logo on all advertising/promotional materials

• Three complimentary golf foursomes in tournament

• Banner at Registration Table and post-tournament luncheon/dinner

• Opportunity to speak at awards program

• Recognition on website

• Org name & logo located w/Title Sponsor designation at all 18 holes

• Ticket package for each player (includes putting contest, mulligans)

• First right of refusal for future Title Sponsorship opportunities