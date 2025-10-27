Inaugural GPS4VETS Charity Golf Classic

Hosted by
Register your foursome for a day of golf, purpose, and impact — supporting veterans, military families, foster youth, and survivors. Every swing helps fund scholarships, certification training, and career pathways through GPS4VETS and GPS4LIFE.
Register as a solo player and we’ll pair you with a welcoming foursome
• Presenting sponsor designation: GPS4ALL Charity Golf Classic (Your Company Name)
• Organization name/logo on all advertising/promotional materials
• Three complimentary golf foursomes in tournament
• Banner at Registration Table and post-tournament luncheon/dinner
• Opportunity to speak at awards program
• Recognition on website
• Org name & logo located w/Title Sponsor designation at all 18 holes
• Ticket package for each player (includes putting contest, mulligans)
• First right of refusal for future Title Sponsorship opportunities
• Four (4) player entries
• Four (4) Super Packs (Putting Contest/ Mulligan/ 50/50 /Raffle tickets
• Signage on five (5) tee boxes
• Recognition on promotional materials and at event
• Corporate logo listed on website
• Corporate banner displayed at tournament
• Four (4) player entries
• Four (4) Super Packs (Putting Contest/ Mulligan/ 50/50 & Raffle Tickets
• Signage on two (2) tee boxes
• Banner Recognition
Logo placement on drink carts
• Recognition on event signage and website
• Shoutouts during tournament announcements
• Four (4) player entries
• Signage on two (2) tee boxes
• Digital Displays & Visibility
Start strong. Includes custom signage at one hole and recognition in the printed program. A great entry-level opportunity for visibility and support.
Join us behind the scenes to help make the GPS4ALL Charity Golf Classic a day to remember. Your time, energy, and kindness help fuel a mission that transforms lives — and we’re deeply grateful for every moment you give.
