Global Pathway Studies Foundation Inc.

Global Pathway Studies Foundation Inc.

About this event

Inaugural GPS4VETS Charity Golf Classic

23253 Plantation Palms Blvd

Land O' Lakes, FL 34639, USA

Team of Four
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Register your foursome for a day of golf, purpose, and impact — supporting veterans, military families, foster youth, and survivors. Every swing helps fund scholarships, certification training, and career pathways through GPS4VETS and GPS4LIFE.


Individual Player
$175

Register as a solo player and we’ll pair you with a welcoming foursome

Presenting Title Sponsor
$5,000

• Presenting sponsor designation: GPS4ALL Charity Golf Classic (Your Company Name)  
• Organization name/logo on all advertising/promotional materials  
• Three complimentary golf foursomes in tournament  
• Banner at Registration Table and post-tournament luncheon/dinner  
• Opportunity to speak at awards program  
• Recognition on website  
• Org name & logo located w/Title Sponsor designation at all 18 holes  
• Ticket package for each player (includes putting contest, mulligans)  
• First right of refusal for future Title Sponsorship opportunities

Eagle Sponsor
$3,500

• Four (4) player entries
• Four (4) Super Packs (Putting Contest/ Mulligan/ 50/50 /Raffle tickets
• Signage on five (5) tee boxes
• Recognition on promotional materials and at event
• Corporate logo listed on website
• Corporate banner displayed at tournament

Lunch Sponsor
$2,500
  • Banner Recognition
  • Speaking Time During Lunch
  • Print and Digital Logo Placement
Birdie Sponsor
$2,000

• Four (4) player entries
• Four (4) Super Packs (Putting Contest/ Mulligan/ 50/50 & Raffle Tickets
• Signage on two (2) tee boxes
• Banner Recognition

Drink Cart Sponsor
$1,500

Logo placement on drink carts

Recognition on event signage and website

Shoutouts during tournament announcements

Par Sponsor
$1,000

• Four (4) player entries
• Signage on two (2) tee boxes
• Digital Displays & Visibility

Tee Box Sponsor
$500

Start strong. Includes custom signage at one hole and recognition in the printed program. A great entry-level opportunity for visibility and support.

Volunteer
Free

Join us behind the scenes to help make the GPS4ALL Charity Golf Classic a day to remember. Your time, energy, and kindness help fuel a mission that transforms lives — and we’re deeply grateful for every moment you give.

