Inaugural Harlem Nights Casino Royale

The ultimate casino experience! Priority entry, reserved seating, access to High Roller VIP area plus food and drinks (3 drinks) include!!! Each guest will receive $200 Casino Money and three (3) raffle tickets. So get ready for a night of thrilling action, dazzling entertainment, and unforgettable memories. From the moment you arrive, you'll be immersed in a casino experience worth talking about for years—so dress your best and get ready to shine.