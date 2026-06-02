Crescent Foundation Incorporated

Hosted by

Crescent Foundation Incorporated

About this event

Inaugural Harlem Nights Casino Royale

1930 E 7th Ave

Tampa, FL 33605, USA

General Admission
$100

Enjoy full access to an exciting, unforgettable casino experience that you will be talking about for years to come. So come dressed to impress. Each guest will receive $200 Casino Money and raffle ticket.

VIP Admission
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Enjoy priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. VIP section seats six (6) with a minimum $250 bar and/or food tab required for the section. Each guest will receive $200 Casino Money and two (2) raffle tickets (Up to 12 raffle tickets per section). So come dressed to impress and Casino night like no other.

High Roller’s VIP
$200

The ultimate casino experience! Priority entry, reserved seating, access to High Roller VIP area plus food and drinks (3 drinks) include!!! Each guest will receive $200 Casino Money and three (3) raffle tickets. So get ready for a night of thrilling action, dazzling entertainment, and unforgettable memories. From the moment you arrive, you'll be immersed in a casino experience worth talking about for years—so dress your best and get ready to shine.

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