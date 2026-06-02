Inaugural Harlem Nights Casino Royale

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About this event
Enjoy full access to an exciting, unforgettable casino experience that you will be talking about for years to come. So come dressed to impress. Each guest will receive $200 Casino Money and raffle ticket.
Enjoy priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. VIP section seats six (6) with a minimum $250 bar and/or food tab required for the section. Each guest will receive $200 Casino Money and two (2) raffle tickets (Up to 12 raffle tickets per section). So come dressed to impress and Casino night like no other.
The ultimate casino experience! Priority entry, reserved seating, access to High Roller VIP area plus food and drinks (3 drinks) include!!! Each guest will receive $200 Casino Money and three (3) raffle tickets. So get ready for a night of thrilling action, dazzling entertainment, and unforgettable memories. From the moment you arrive, you'll be immersed in a casino experience worth talking about for years—so dress your best and get ready to shine.
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