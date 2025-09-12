Coalition of Hispanic-Owned Business

Hosted by

Coalition of Hispanic-Owned Business

About this event

Inaugural Hispanic Heritage Celebration Golf Scramble

1306 Houston St #3340

Kilgore, TX 75662, USA

SOLD OUT! -Team Morning Flight
$300

4-Person Scramble:
Green/cart fees are included for all players. Each player will receive a small gift and food!

7AM Registration | 8AM Shotgun Start

Event Sponsor
$300

Your company will be displayed and recognized on a banner.

Beer Sponsor
$200

Your company logo will next to the most popular cart all day - the beverage cart!

Food Sponsor
$200

Your company logo will be displayed next to the most anticipated part -- the FOOD!

Only 2 out 3 Sponsorships left!

Long KICK Contest
$300

SOLD OUT!

Be the life of the party!

Your company will be able to set up and run the long kick contest which will allow you to interact with all teams!

Each team member will have a soccer ball to kick as their drive on a specific hole.


You must provide a prize of your choosing to the longest kick.

Flag Sponsor
$150

SOLD OUT! Amazing!

Hole Sponsor
$50

Display your business logo at the hole of our choosing.

First Generation College Graduate
$35

We want to motivate the next generation!
Display your picture, name, alma mater and graduation year on the last hole.

Be sure to email the graduate's information to [email protected]

First Generation High School Graduate
$35

We want to motivate the next generation!
Display your picture, name and graduation year on the last hole.


Be sure to email the graduate's information to [email protected]

Military Graduate
$35

We want to motivate the next generation!
Display your picture, name, military branch and graduation year on the last hole.

Be sure to email the graduate's information to [email protected]

Closest to the Pin
$200

Your company can set up at the contest hole and interact with all players, encourage them, distract them, heckle them--whatever you would like! We are there to have a great time!

Add a donation for Coalition of Hispanic-Owned Business

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!