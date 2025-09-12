Inaugural Hispanic Heritage Celebration Golf Scramble

Hosted by
4-Person Scramble:
Green/cart fees are included for all players. Each player will receive a small gift and food!
7AM Registration | 8AM Shotgun Start
Your company will be displayed and recognized on a banner.
Your company logo will next to the most popular cart all day - the beverage cart!
Your company logo will be displayed next to the most anticipated part -- the FOOD!
Only 2 out 3 Sponsorships left!
SOLD OUT!
Be the life of the party!
Your company will be able to set up and run the long kick contest which will allow you to interact with all teams!
Each team member will have a soccer ball to kick as their drive on a specific hole.
You must provide a prize of your choosing to the longest kick.
SOLD OUT! Amazing!
Display your business logo at the hole of our choosing.
We want to motivate the next generation!
Display your picture, name, alma mater and graduation year on the last hole.
Be sure to email the graduate's information to [email protected]
We want to motivate the next generation!
Display your picture, name and graduation year on the last hole.
Be sure to email the graduate's information to [email protected]
We want to motivate the next generation!
Display your picture, name, military branch and graduation year on the last hole.
Be sure to email the graduate's information to [email protected]
Your company can set up at the contest hole and interact with all players, encourage them, distract them, heckle them--whatever you would like! We are there to have a great time!
$
