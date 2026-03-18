HunterSeven Foundation's Inaugural Patriots, Pars, and Pistols

Sunday- 20 Sep- Arrive and have a plated dinner at Pinehurst during our welcome, ice-breaker, and get-to-know-HunterSeven event.





Monday 21 Sep- A leisurely morning that builds into golf in the afternoon on Pinehurst's storied #2 course, followed by a casual evening with gourmet finger foods and camaraderie. You will also be joined by a member or two of the PGA Pro tour to enhance your experience.





Tuesday 22 Sep- Wake up and be escorted to a private gun range, where you'll be taught a course of fire that will allow you to shoot alongside Tier-1 special operators and special guests. That afternoon, you'll be released to fly back to your home location.





Purchasing a ticket will get you custom swag and merch, and will pay for your hotel stay, all meals, the round of golf, and all shooting.





Buy a ticket today, and help veteran's get screened!