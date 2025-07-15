Hosted by

Inaugural Hunting with Soldiers Chad DeFrates Memorial Bass Tournament

1 Harborview Dr

Rockwall, TX 75032, USA

Team
$100

Entry Fee for team of 2.

Platinum Sponsor
$1,500

Named as "Presented By" on all advertising and Banners, Premier Logo placed on event banner, Recognition on social media and event website, Inclusion on press release and thank you speech, Entry for three angler teams. (Logo & Website will need to be sent to [email protected])

If you wish to avoid any charges here, you can send a check to Hunting with Soldiers, PO Box 230, Paducah, TX. 79248. Please email us and advise that you are doing that if you choose to do so.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on event banner, Recognition on social media and event banner, Inclusion in thank you speech, & Entry for 2 angler teams (Logo & Website will need to be sent to [email protected]) If you wish to avoid any charges here, you can send a check to Hunting with Soldiers, PO Box 230, Paducah, TX. 79248. Please email us and advise that you are doing that if you choose to do so.

Silver Sponsor
$500

Logo on event banner, Recognition on social media, & Entry for one angler team. (Logo & Website will need to be sent to [email protected]) If you wish to avoid any charges here, you can send a check to Hunting with Soldiers, PO Box 230, Paducah, TX. 79248. Please email us and advise that you are doing that if you choose to do so.

Bronze Sponsor
$250

Name listed on event banner & recognition on social media. If you wish to avoid any charges here, you can send a check to Hunting with Soldiers, PO Box 230, Paducah, TX. 79248. Please email us at [email protected] and advise that you are doing that if you choose to do so.

Friend of the Event
$100

Name listed in event program & social media thank you post. If you wish to avoid any charges here, you can send a check to Hunting with Soldiers, PO Box 230, Paducah, TX. 79248. Please email us at [email protected] and advise that you are doing that if you choose to do so.

Raffle Ticket
$20

Pre Pay for one raffle ticket (Ticket will be available at registration table)

Raffle Ticket Bundle
$100

6 Raffle Tickets (Tickets will be available at registration table)

Add a donation for Hunting with Soldiers

$

