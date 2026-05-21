Inaugural Impact Gala

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with Dinner.
Enjoy the full program with dinner, reserved seating, and a welcome gift.
Bronze Community Sponsors – $2,500
Impact Partners – $1,000
Supporting community engagement and youth development initiatives across Impact Week.
Supporting essential community services and empowering families throughout Impact Week.
Honoring community progress with meaningful support that strengthens local impact.
A heartfelt contribution that directly advances the mission of serving Mississippi families.
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