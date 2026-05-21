Life Builders of Mississippi Inc

Hosted by

Life Builders of Mississippi Inc

About this event

Inaugural Impact Gala

407 S Congress St

Jackson, MS 39201, USA

General Admission
$50

Enjoy the full program with Dinner.

VIP Admission
$65

Enjoy the full program with dinner, reserved seating, and a welcome gift.

BRONZE COMMUNITY SPONSOR
$2,500

Bronze Community Sponsors – $2,500

  • Logo placement on event website.
  • One VIP reserved table for 8.
  • 1 social media mention.
  • Recognition on shared signage at events.
  • Logo on Gala website.
  • Full Page Ad in the Gala program book.
  • Logo included on shared sponsor signage for the Gala.
Impact Partners Sponsorship
$1,000

Impact Partners – $1,000 

Supporting community engagement and youth development initiatives across Impact Week.

  • One reserved table for 4.
  • 1 social media mention.
  • Recognition on shared signage at events.
  • Logo on Gala website.
  • Half Page Ad in the Gala program book.
  • Logo included on shared sponsor signage for the Gala.
Community Patron Sponsorship
$500

Supporting essential community services and empowering families throughout Impact Week.

  • Two (2) reserved Gala tickets.
  • Recognition on Community Supporters shared signage & printed program.
  • Quarter‑page listing in the Gala program book.
Friends of Life Builder Gala Sponsorship
$250

Honoring community progress with meaningful support that strengthens local impact.

  • Two VIP Admission Gala tickets.
  • Name listed in printed event program & website under Friends of Life Builders section.
Mission Support Sponsorship
$100

A heartfelt contribution that directly advances the mission of serving Mississippi families.

  • One General Admission Ticket to the Impact Gala
  • Name listed in printed event program & website under Individual Supporters.
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