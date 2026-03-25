Inaugural Juneteenth Banquet and Jim Dent Memorial Lecture

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About this event
Half-page advertisement, reserved table for 10 guests, and video display of logo.
Full-page advertisement, reserved table with seating for 10 guests, a copy of Rose Harper’s book, and video display of logo.
Full-page advertisement, VIP reserved table (premium seating for 10), event signage, video display of logo, and an autographed copy of Rose Harper’s book.
Individual single-line name listed in the souvenir program.
Single-line listing for couples (e.g., Mr. & Mrs.) in the souvenir program.
Individual single-line name listed in the souvenir program.
Individual single-line name listed in the souvenir program.
Includes a full-page advertisement; seating not included.
Includes a half-page advertisement; seating not included.
$
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