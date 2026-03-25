DC Chapter Paine College National Alumni Association

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DC Chapter Paine College National Alumni Association

About this event

Inaugural Juneteenth Banquet and Jim Dent Memorial Lecture

10000 Oaklyn Dr

Potomac, MD 20854, USA

Bronze Level Seat
$250
Purple & White Level Seat (Paine College Lions)
$350
Red, White & Blue Level Seat (Declaration of Independence)
$500
Bronze Level Table
$2,500

Half-page advertisement, reserved table for 10 guests, and video display of logo.

Purple & White Level Table (Paine College Lions)
$3,500

Full-page advertisement, reserved table with seating for 10 guests, a copy of Rose Harper’s book, and video display of logo.

Red, White, and Blue Level Table (Decl. of Independence)
$5,000

Full-page advertisement, VIP reserved table (premium seating for 10), event signage, video display of logo, and an autographed copy of Rose Harper’s book.

Donor-Individual
$100

Individual single-line name listed in the souvenir program.

Donor-Couples
$150

Single-line listing for couples (e.g., Mr. & Mrs.) in the souvenir program.

Donor-Individual
$50

Individual single-line name listed in the souvenir program.

Donor-Individual
$25

Individual single-line name listed in the souvenir program.

Souvenir Program Advertisement
$1,000

Includes a full-page advertisement; seating not included.

Souvenir Program Advertisement
$750

Includes a half-page advertisement; seating not included.

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