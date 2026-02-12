Knights of Columbus

Hosted by

Knights of Columbus

About this event

Inaugural KoC Car Show

813 W Nine Mile Rd

Highland Springs, VA 23075, USA

Classic
$15

Vehicles 25 years or older (model year 1999 or earlier), domestic

Pre 2k import
$15

Foreign-manufactured vehicles with a model year of 1999 or earlier.


Modern import
$15

Foreign-manufactured vehicles with a model year of 2000 or newer.

Modern Muscle
$15

Domestic performance cars with a model year of 2000 or newer.

Lifted
$15

Trucks with a suspension and/or body lift above factory ride height.


Lowered
$15

Trucks modified to sit below factory ride height.

Stock/leveled Truck
$15

Trucks with factory ride height, or minimal modifications that do not greatly alter stance.(leveled)


Minitruck
$15

Compact trucks that are customized

Bike
$15

Motorcycles of any year or style

Add a donation for Knights of Columbus

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