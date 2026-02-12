Inaugural KoC Car Show

About this event
Vehicles 25 years or older (model year 1999 or earlier), domestic
Foreign-manufactured vehicles with a model year of 1999 or earlier.
Foreign-manufactured vehicles with a model year of 2000 or newer.
Domestic performance cars with a model year of 2000 or newer.
Trucks with a suspension and/or body lift above factory ride height.
Trucks modified to sit below factory ride height.
Trucks with factory ride height, or minimal modifications that do not greatly alter stance.(leveled)
Compact trucks that are customized
Motorcycles of any year or style
$
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