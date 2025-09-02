Education Solutions International Inc.

Education Solutions International Inc.

Regional Men in Education Conference 2025

Shortwood Teachers College

Kingston, Jamaica

In Person Admission - Conference Registration
$140

General Access:

Grants in-person access and participation: including, breakfast and lunch; first day's opening ceremony, three plenary sessions, and second day participating in your selection of four out of eight sessions offered and the end of day closing remarks; final day social and formal dinner and Certificate Ceremony.


IMPORTANT - Union and Association Members: There are discounts for JTA, CUT, and CAPSS members.

Choose your ticket then at checkout, enter your discount code based on your Union Membership. Codes are in the registration form.


Online Admission - 2 Full Days: Opening & Closing Ceremonies
$130

ONLINE ACCESS (50% off at Checkout with code. Codes are in Registration form):

Grants online access to two FULL days including the opening ceremony, three plenary sessions closing remarks on the first day. On the second day participating in your selection of four out of eight sessions offered and the end of day closing remarks. On the third day, Closing Ceremony at 8 PM ET | 7 PM JM time


Enter code to save 50% at checkout.

Gold Sponsorship Level
$2,500

Gold package with title sponsor status, speaking opportunity, VIP treatment, certificate presentation opportunity, social media coverage, and promotional items

Silver Sponsorship Level
$5,000

Premium package with title sponsor status, speaking opportunity, VIP treatment, certificate presentation opportunity, social media coverage, and promotional items

PLATINUM Sponsorship Level
$10,000

Premium package with title sponsor status, speaking opportunity, VIP treatment, certificate presentation opportunity, extensive social media coverage, and three promotional items

