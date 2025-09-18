OPEN TRAIL RIDE - BYOH (Bring your own horse)

Join us for an enchanting evening hayride through our beautiful property during Oktoberfest! From 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, climb aboard our tractor-pulled wagon for a medium-length journey that combines the rustic charm of a traditional hayride with an exciting wildlife viewing experience.

As we meander through diverse habitats on our land, keep your eyes peeled for the incredible array of wildlife that calls our property home. You might spot graceful white-tailed deer grazing in open meadows, catch a glimpse of wild turkeys strutting through the underbrush, or witness the majestic flight of eagles soaring overhead. If you're especially fortunate, you may even encounter the rare and endangered swallow-tailed kite—a truly spectacular bird of prey that's becoming increasingly uncommon in our region.

This guided tour offers the perfect opportunity to disconnect from the hustle and bustle while reconnecting with nature's wonders. Whether you're a wildlife enthusiast, nature photographer, or simply looking for a peaceful evening activity during our Oktoberfest celebration, this hayride promises memorable moments for visitors of all ages.

Come experience the magic of our land as day transitions to evening, creating the perfect backdrop for wildlife observation and outdoor adventure!