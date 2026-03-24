Inaugural Veterans Resource Fair and Claims Clinic

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About this event
For individuals or small organizations showing support for veterans.
• Business name listed on event sponsor recognition
• Recognition on NABVETS Central Maryland social media
For organizations demonstrating meaningful community support.
• Recognition during the event
• Business name or logo included in event recognition materials
• Recognition on NABVETS Central Maryland social media
• Association with veteran‑focused mission and outcomes
For organizations actively supporting veteran success.
• Recognition as a Featured Sponsor during the event
• Business name or logo included on event recognition signage
• Verbal recognition during the keynote presentation by Dr. X
• Recognition on NABVETS Central Maryland Chapter social media
• Name included in post-event thank you recognition
For organizations committed to long‑term veteran impact.
• Exclusive top sponsor recognition
• Recognition throughout the event
• Featured in event materials and announcements
• Social media recognition
• Verbal recognition during keynote presentation by Dr. X
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