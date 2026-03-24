NABVETS Central MD 135

Hosted by

NABVETS Central MD 135

About this event

Inaugural Veterans Resource Fair and Claims Clinic

5700 Loch Raven Blvd

Baltimore, MD 21239, USA

General Admission
Free
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Community Ally
$150

For individuals or small organizations showing support for veterans.


• Business name listed on event sponsor recognition

• Recognition on NABVETS Central Maryland social media

Veteran Advocate
$250

For organizations demonstrating meaningful community support.


• Recognition during the event

• Business name or logo included in event recognition materials

• Recognition on NABVETS Central Maryland social media

• Association with veteran‑focused mission and outcomes

Service Champion
$500

For organizations actively supporting veteran success.


• Recognition as a Featured Sponsor during the event

• Business name or logo included on event recognition signage

• Verbal recognition during the keynote presentation by Dr. X

• Recognition on NABVETS Central Maryland Chapter social media

• Name included in post-event thank you recognition

Mission Partner (Top Tier)
$2,500

For organizations committed to long‑term veteran impact.


• Exclusive top sponsor recognition

• Recognition throughout the event

• Featured in event materials and announcements

• Social media recognition

• Verbal recognition during keynote presentation by Dr. X

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