The Viking Blue Line Classic Golf Sponsorships Packages

Hole Sponsorship offers a great opportunity to showcase your business directly on the course. As a sponsor, your company’s name or logo will be prominently displayed at a designated hole, providing visibility to every golfer throughout the tournament. Sponsors are also welcome to be present at their hole to interact with players, create a fun experience, and build meaningful connections. It’s a simple yet impactful way to support the event while gaining exposure within the community.





Hole Sponsors Receive:

Logo on PPF Website

Logo on PPF Newsletter & 1 Social Media Mentions

Logo on All Tournament Promotional Materials

Hole Sponsors can bring all the SWAG they want. Hole Sponsors call also bring water & prepackaged snacks.