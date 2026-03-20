The Viking Blue Line Classic Golf Sponsorships Packages

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About this event
The Title Sponsorship is the premier partnership opportunity for the Blue Line Classic Golf Tournament. As the lead sponsor, your company will receive top-tier recognition across all event materials, marketing, and on-site signage. Your brand will be prominently featured as the presenting sponsor, ensuring maximum visibility before, during, and after the event. This sponsorship demonstrates a strong commitment to community support and public safety while positioning your organization as a leader in giving back.
Title Sponsors Receive:
The Reception Sponsorship offers a unique opportunity to connect with participants during one of the most social and engaging parts of the event. As the Reception Sponsor, your brand will be highlighted during the post-tournament gathering, where players come together to relax, network, and celebrate. This sponsorship includes prominent recognition at the reception area and in event communications, providing excellent visibility and meaningful engagement with attendees.
Reception Sponsors Receive:
The Gold Star Sponsorship provides strong visibility and recognition throughout the tournament. As a Gold Star Sponsor, your company will be acknowledged in event materials and signage, demonstrating your support for the Poulsbo Police Foundation and its mission. This level offers a great balance of exposure and community impact, making it an ideal option for businesses looking to support a meaningful cause while gaining recognition among participants and attendees.
Gold Star Sponsors Receive:
Hole Sponsorship offers a great opportunity to showcase your business directly on the course. As a sponsor, your company’s name or logo will be prominently displayed at a designated hole, providing visibility to every golfer throughout the tournament. Sponsors are also welcome to be present at their hole to interact with players, create a fun experience, and build meaningful connections. It’s a simple yet impactful way to support the event while gaining exposure within the community.
Hole Sponsors Receive:
Hole Sponsors can bring all the SWAG they want. Hole Sponsors call also bring water & prepackaged snacks.
The Golf Cart Sponsorship provides high-visibility branding throughout the entire tournament. Your company’s name or logo will be prominently displayed on golf carts used by players, staff, or volunteers, ensuring consistent exposure across the course all day long. This sponsorship is a great opportunity to keep your brand front and center while supporting the success of the event and the mission of the Poulsbo Police Foundation.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!