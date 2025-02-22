Inaugural VSC Pickleball Tournament!

Here for the food, drinks and support, hold the pickle!
Court Sponsor!
$1,000
Sponsor a court, bring a table and a banner! Includes social media and email shoutouts, an entry for two, food and drinks!
Dink Sponsor
$2,500
Sponsor the Dinkage!! Includes a table at the event, a shoutout during halftime, sponsoring all the timeouts, social media and email shoutouts, a custom paddle and ball, a team entry (for two), food and drinks!
Tournament Sponsor
$5,000
It's a BIG DILL!! Includes a table at the event, PA announcement of the beginning of the tournament, recognition and mic time at trophy presentation, sponsoring all the fun, social media and email shoutouts, a custom paddle and ball, a custom t-shirt, a team entry (for two), food and drinks!
Sponsor a Veteran
$100
Sponsor the entry fee for a Veteran, a custom t-shirt for the veteran, and food and drinks for those that cannot afford the tournament fee!
