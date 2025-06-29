Inaugural Wauconda Masonic Lodge #298 Charity Golf Outing

20800 W Hawley St

Mundelein, IL 60060, USA

Single Golf
$90

Includes single round of golf with cart, one complimentary raffle ticket, and a food ticket (choice of bratwurst or hotdog, chips, & non-alcoholic beverage)

Hole Sponsorship - NO GOLF
$200

To sponsor a hole and you do not wish to golf

Hole Sponsorship - WITH GOLF
$500
To sponsor a hole which will include your four-some for the outing (including 4 complimentary raffle tickets, 2 carts, and 4 food tickets)

Raffle Tickets - 5 for 5
$5

Pre-purchase additional raffle tickets before the event! (5 tickets for $5.00)

Raffle Tickets - Arm Pull
$20

Arm pull length worth of raffle tickets

Wauconda Lodge Tees & Ball Markers
$10

Custom Wauconda Lodge #298 Performance Tees and Poker Chip Ball Marker

Wauconda Lodge Custom Golf Ball
$10

Custom Wauconda Lodge #298 Golf Ball

