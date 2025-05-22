Become a Liberation Leader Sponsor
Support the Inaugural Writing for Liberation Virtual Teach-In
Presented by Black Writers for Peace & Social Justice, Inc.
About the Teach-In:
The inaugural Writing for Liberation Virtual Teach-In is a groundbreaking gathering of Black writers, activists, and thinkers committed to using storytelling as a tool for justice, healing, and radical change. This event will feature workshops, panels, and readings centered on the power of words to transform society, amplify marginalized voices, and inspire collective action.
The Liberation Leader Sponsorship Opportunity:
We are seeking five visionary sponsors to contribute $500 each to help make this event accessible, impactful, and far-reaching. In return for their generosity, Liberation Leader sponsors will receive:
Prominent recognition on the event website as a Liberation Leader sponsor, with a clickable link to your organization’s or personal website.
Social media shoutouts across our platforms, celebrating your commitment to Black writers and social justice.
Gratitude in event materials, including the digital program and opening/closing remarks.
The knowledge that your support directly sustains Black literary activism, ensuring this teach-in remains free or low-cost for attendees.
Why Sponsor?
By becoming a Liberation Leader, you align your name or organization with a movement that:
Centers Black voices in the fight for justice.
Empowers writers to use their craft as a weapon against oppression.
Builds community and solidarity among artists and activists.
This is an opportunity to invest in the transformative power of words while gaining visibility among a network of writers, readers, and change-makers.
Join Us as a Liberation Leader Today!
To confirm your sponsorship or learn more, contact [email protected]
by June 7, 2025.
