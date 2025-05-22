Inaugural Writing for Liberation Virtual Teach-In

"Black Girls Writing: A Poetry Workshop on Writing About Your Black Girl Power" Facilitated by Lynnette Johnson Calling all Black girls and women ready to unleash their voices on the page! This empowering two-day poetry workshop is a sacred space to celebrate, explore, and amplify the beauty, strength, and complexity of Black girlhood and womanhood through verse. Lynnette Johnson is a poet, a performing artist, a teaching artist, a voice actor and an event host. She has published four collections of poetry and her most recent book was also a one-woman show; Supreme. Using poetry, Lynnette discusses relationships, injustice, God, love and unlove with a little humor and plenty of vulnerability.

