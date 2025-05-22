Black Writers For Peace And Social Justice Incorporated

Inaugural Writing for Liberation Virtual Teach-In

General Admission
Free
General admission gives registrants access to the welcome, panel discussions and readings. Participants must register for two-day workshops that are available first-come, first-served.
Workshop 1: "Black Girls Writing: A Poetry Workshop
$90
"Black Girls Writing: A Poetry Workshop on Writing About Your Black Girl Power" Facilitated by Lynnette Johnson Calling all Black girls and women ready to unleash their voices on the page! This empowering two-day poetry workshop is a sacred space to celebrate, explore, and amplify the beauty, strength, and complexity of Black girlhood and womanhood through verse. Lynnette Johnson is a poet, a performing artist, a teaching artist, a voice actor and an event host. She has published four collections of poetry and her most recent book was also a one-woman show; Supreme. Using poetry, Lynnette discusses relationships, injustice, God, love and unlove with a little humor and plenty of vulnerability.
Workshop 2: Writing the Memoir Novel
$90
"Writing the Memoir Novel" Facilitated by Prince Shakur. How do we transform our lived experiences into compelling, artful fiction? In this immersive two-day workshop, writer and author Prince Shakur (When They Tell You to Be Good: A Memoir) will guide participants through the process of blending memoir and novelistic techniques to create dynamic, emotionally resonant narratives.
Workshop 3: Writing Children’s Books for Black Children
$90
"Writing Children's Books for Black Children," facilitated by Dr. David Miller. How can we craft joyful, empowering, and authentic stories for Black children? In this engaging workshop, award-winning author and educator Dr. David Miller (The MegaMindset Series, The Bond series) will guide participants through the process of creating vibrant, culturally affirming children’s books that celebrate Black childhood.
Presenting Bookstore Sponsorship
$1,000
Listing as the "Presenting Sponsor" on all event materials (website, social media, email promotions) Attendee book purchases directed to bookstore—reading lists from the Teach-In will link to your store for easy ordering Verbal acknowledgment during panels and workshops
Liberation Leaders Sponsorship
$500
Become a Liberation Leader Sponsor Support the Inaugural Writing for Liberation Virtual Teach-In Presented by Black Writers for Peace & Social Justice, Inc. About the Teach-In: The inaugural Writing for Liberation Virtual Teach-In is a groundbreaking gathering of Black writers, activists, and thinkers committed to using storytelling as a tool for justice, healing, and radical change. This event will feature workshops, panels, and readings centered on the power of words to transform society, amplify marginalized voices, and inspire collective action. The Liberation Leader Sponsorship Opportunity: We are seeking five visionary sponsors to contribute $500 each to help make this event accessible, impactful, and far-reaching. In return for their generosity, Liberation Leader sponsors will receive: Prominent recognition on the event website as a Liberation Leader sponsor, with a clickable link to your organization’s or personal website. Social media shoutouts across our platforms, celebrating your commitment to Black writers and social justice. Gratitude in event materials, including the digital program and opening/closing remarks. The knowledge that your support directly sustains Black literary activism, ensuring this teach-in remains free or low-cost for attendees. Why Sponsor? By becoming a Liberation Leader, you align your name or organization with a movement that: Centers Black voices in the fight for justice. Empowers writers to use their craft as a weapon against oppression. Builds community and solidarity among artists and activists. This is an opportunity to invest in the transformative power of words while gaining visibility among a network of writers, readers, and change-makers. Join Us as a Liberation Leader Today! To confirm your sponsorship or learn more, contact [email protected] by June 7, 2025.
Love Offering
$50
Donation to Black Writers for Peace and Social Justice, Inc.
