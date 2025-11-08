Inaugural Youth Summit 2025 SPONSORS|DONORS

1 Main St

Brockton, MA 02301, USA

💜 Supporter Package
$250
Available until Dec 14

Benefits Include:

  • Company logo displayed on the event website and promotional materials
  • Social media mention before, during, and after the event
  • Mention of company name in newsletters
  • Small-size logo placement on the backdrop
💙 Advocate Package
$600
Available until Dec 14

Benefits include:

  • Company logo featured on the event website, promotional materials, and signage
  • Recognition in event email blasts
  • Mentions on social media and event platforms
  • Invitation to the next community event
  • Mention of company name in press releases and newsletters
  • Medium-size logo placement on the backdrop
💚 Champion Package
$1,000
Available until Dec 14

Benefits include:

  • Recognition as a Champion Sponsor
  • Premium logo placement on the event website, promotional materials, and event signage
  • Large-size logo placement on the backdrop
  • Inclusion in press releases, newsletters, and marketing materials
  • Social media campaign highlighting the partnership
  • Invitation to the next community event
  • One event table
  • Option to speak or facilitate a brief workshop at the Youth Summit
  • Option to include informational or promotional materials in participant packets
🟣 Co-Host Package
$3,000
Available until Dec 2

Organizations contributing $3,000 or more will be recognized as official Co-Hosts of the Youth Summit.

Includes:

  • Recognition as Co-Host of the Youth Summit (event title may appear as “Choices4Teens Youth Summit in partnership with your organization.
  • Co-host logo featured prominently on all marketing materials, event signage, programs, and press releases
  • Opportunity to deliver brief welcoming remarks during the opening session
  • Premium logo placement across website, flyers, and digital campaigns
  • Inclusion in all social media announcements and post-event recap
  • Reserved table for organizational representatives and guests
  • Option to include informational or promotional materials in participant packets
  • Certificate of Partnership and Community Leadership
  • Option to speak or facilitate a brief workshop at the Youth Summit

Contact us to discuss any further arrangements at [email protected] or call 508-818-7137 / 508-358-6075.

🎁 In-Kind Donations (Items)
Free
Available until Dec 9

Help us support and celebrate the youth attending the Choices4Teens Youth Summit by contributing thoughtful and practical in-kind donations. Your donations will be used as giveaways and appreciation items for youth participants and volunteers.

Suggested Items Include:

  • Hats, Gloves, Socks
  • Pens, Notebooks, Planners
  • USB Sticks, Powerbanks, Headphones
  • T-shirts, Umbrellas, Tote Bags
  • Water Bottles, Keychains
  • Stress Balls, Fidget Toys
  • Gift Cards (cafes, fast food)
  • Treats: Cookies, Chocolates
  • Tech: Tablets, Smartphones (Motorola, iPhone, Samsung), Gaming Consoles (Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox)

How to Contribute:
Please let us know what items you plan to donate and the quantity. You may drop off the donations or arrange for delivery or pick up. A team member will contact you after you register.

Your support is deeply appreciated and will go a long way in making this summit memorable for our youth.

🍽️ In-Kind Donation (Catering Sponsor)
Free
Available until Dec 9

For restaurants, chefs, or food service providers contributing meals or refreshments for the event.
Includes:

  • Recognition as an In-Kind Catering Sponsor
  • Company or restaurant name displayed on event signage, website, and social media
  • Mention of business name during the event
  • Option to display promotional materials at the food service area
  • Certificate of Appreciation

Details:
We are seeking an in-kind donation to provide catering for approximately 50 guests.
Please send your menu proposal to [email protected] or contact us at 508-818-7137 or 508-358-6075 for more information or coordination.

Add a donation for Choice4Teens Mentoring Group

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!