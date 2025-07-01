Garje Marathi Global 9th Anniversary Celebrations and launch of Garje Marathi Global Innovation Academy.

Hosted by
Grants entry to the event with access to all six flash Bootcamps: AI, AWS-Cloud, Leadership, Supply Chain Management, Design Thinking, UX Research & Design. Tea/Coffee/ Snacks/ Box Lunch and Dinner
Join us to celebrate Garje Marathi Global 9th Anniversary Celebrations from 10.00AM to 2.00PM Grants entry to the event with access to launch of GMG Innovation Academy, Keynote speeches and Introductory sessions. Tea/Coffee/ Snacks and Box Lunch
This Ticket is for all Garje Marathi Patrons and Supporters without whom GMG could not have reached where we are today.
Respected 'Leaders & Supporters' can opt for this ticket, and you may donate an additional amount if you desire.
Grants entry to the event with access to all six flash Bootcamps: Campus to Corporate, AI, AWS-Cloud, Leadership, Supply Chain Management, Design Thinking, UX Research & Design. Tea/Coffee/ Snacks/ Box Lunch and Dinner
GMG Innovation Academy is going to need large amount of funds . Your donation is highly appreciated and will be properly mentioned during the day's proceedings and on GMG website
