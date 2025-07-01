Garje Marathi Global

Hosted by

Garje Marathi Global

About this event

Garje Marathi Global 9th Anniversary Celebrations and launch of Garje Marathi Global Innovation Academy.

750 Escondido Rd

Stanford, CA 94305, USA

Full Day Participation
$50

Grants entry to the event with access to all six flash Bootcamps: AI, AWS-Cloud, Leadership, Supply Chain Management, Design Thinking, UX Research & Design. Tea/Coffee/ Snacks/ Box Lunch and Dinner

Garje Marathi Global 9th Anniversary (10 AM to 2 PM)
$25

Join us to celebrate Garje Marathi Global 9th Anniversary Celebrations from 10.00AM to 2.00PM Grants entry to the event with access to launch of GMG Innovation Academy, Keynote speeches and Introductory sessions. Tea/Coffee/ Snacks and Box Lunch

Garje Marathi Patrons and Supporter
$10

This Ticket is for all Garje Marathi Patrons and Supporters without whom GMG could not have reached where we are today.

Respected 'Leaders & Supporters' can opt for this ticket, and you may donate an additional amount if you desire.

Student
$25

Grants entry to the event with access to all six flash Bootcamps: Campus to Corporate, AI, AWS-Cloud, Leadership, Supply Chain Management, Design Thinking, UX Research & Design. Tea/Coffee/ Snacks/ Box Lunch and Dinner

Donation
$100

GMG Innovation Academy is going to need large amount of funds . Your donation is highly appreciated and will be properly mentioned during the day's proceedings and on GMG website

Add a donation for Garje Marathi Global

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!