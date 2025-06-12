INC-USA Convention 2025 — Advertise in Our Souvenir Brochure & Online!

The most premium ad placement—your business featured on the back cover of our commemorative souvenir brochure, seen by every attendee. Enjoy year-long visibility, brand prestige, and lasting impact. Only 1 available.
Inside Front Cover – $1,000
High-impact ad position on the inside front cover of our souvenir brochure. Be the first brand attendees see—ideal for making a bold impression. Only 1 available.
Inside Back Cover – $1,200
Memorable placement for your brand message on the inside back cover—ensuring high visibility and exclusivity. Only 1 available.
Center Spread (2 Pages) – $1,300
Showcase your business with our most eye-catching two-page center spread—maximum exposure in the heart of the souvenir brochure. Only 1 available.
Full Page (Business) – $500
Promote your brand with a full-page, color ad—perfect for bold business messaging and driving awareness with every attendee.
Half Page (Business) – $300
Highlight your service, event, or business with a prominent half-page ad—cost-effective, targeted, and professional.
Quarter Page (Business) – $175
A budget-friendly option for businesses and entrepreneurs—share your message with the community in a quarter-page ad.
Homepage Banner (Website) – $600
Your brand banner at the very top of our event website—visible to all visitors before and during the convention. Maximum 3 slots available.
Featured Sponsor (Sidebar/Agenda, 1 Month) – $400
Be seen on our event website sidebar and agenda as a featured sponsor for a full month—high traffic, high visibility.
Registration Banner – $350
All ticket buyers will see your brand on the registration page—a unique chance for targeted exposure.
Sponsor Directory (Online, 1 Year) – $175
Feature your business logo, message, and link in our online sponsor directory for 12 months—reach our community year-round.
Digital Brochure Add-on – +$100
Add your print ad to our digital souvenir brochure, expanding your reach to all virtual attendees and post-event visitors. Select with your print ad purchase.
Gold Package – $1,100
Best value: Full Page Ad (print), Homepage Banner (website, 1 month), Featured Sponsor (sidebar/agenda, 1 month), and Sponsor Directory listing (online, 1 year). Save big and maximize your visibility!
Silver Package – $600
Great exposure for growing businesses: Half Page Ad (print), Featured Sponsor (website, 1 month), Sponsor Directory listing (online, 1 year).
Family & Friends Bundle – $175
Celebrate an individual, family, or small business: Quarter Page Ad (print) & Sponsor Directory (online, 1 year). Perfect for tributes, congratulations, and recognition!
Individuals & Families Full Page – $200
Full-page tribute in the print souvenir brochure—perfect for honoring loved ones, milestones, or family memories.
Individuals & Families Half Page – $120
Special message or tribute (half-page) in our keepsake brochure—celebrate graduations, anniversaries, and more.
