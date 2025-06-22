INC-USA Convention 2025 — Advertise in Our Souvenir Brochure & Online! - A la Carte Business Advertising

Full Page Business Ad
$200

Premium promotion for your business—feature a full-page ad in both print and digital souvenir booklets. Perfect for strong brand impact and reaching every attendee.

Half Page Business Ad
$150

Ideal for small or new businesses. Place your message in a quarter-page ad, featured in both print and digital formats—great exposure on any budget.

Quarter Page Business Ad
$100

Ideal for small or new businesses. Place your message in a quarter-page ad, featured in both print and digital formats—great exposure on any budget.

Homepage Banner (Web)
$600

Take the top spot on our event website! Your banner will be seen by all online visitors, maximizing brand visibility before and during the event. Only 1 available!

Red Carpet Sponsor
$500

Your logo or banner will be featured on the red carpet and appear in celebrity and guest photos—a unique opportunity to have your brand in the spotlight.

Back Cover (Full Page)
$1,500

The most visible and prestigious ad in our souvenir book—your business showcased on the back cover for lasting impact and maximum exposure. Only 1 available!

Inside Front Cover
$1,200

Make a powerful first impression with a high-impact ad on the inside front cover of our souvenir brochure. Only 1 available!

Inside Back Cover
$1,000

Ensure your brand is remembered with a lasting placement on the inside back cover of our event booklet. Only 1 available!

Stage Shout-Out
$200

Get your business recognized live! Our event MC will thank and mention your business on stage during the program.

Social Media Blast
$150

Expand your reach! We’ll spotlight your business with a dedicated post across our Instagram, Facebook, Twitter/X, and YouTube platforms.

Exhibitor Booth/Table
$350

Showcase your business with a 6-foot exhibitor table and two chairs, plus a standard listing in our materials. Great for direct engagement with attendees.

$

