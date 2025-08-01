Itsekiri National Congress USA

Hosted by

Itsekiri National Congress USA

About this event

INC-USA Convention 2025 — Advertise in Our Souvenir Brochure & Online! - For Organizations

Special Package
$500

What’s Included

🛍️ Premium Exhibitor Booth

  • 6-foot table & 2 chairs in a prime location
  • Direct access to network and engage with attendees
  • Standard listing in event materials

📰 Half Page Ad (Print & Digital Souvenir Booklet)

  • Stand-out half-page ad in every attendee’s booklet
  • Digital version included for extended post-event reach

🎤 Stage Shout-Out

  • Special thanks and live business mention by the event MC
  • LemFi spotlighted in front of the entire audience

📱 Social Media Blast

  • Dedicated LemFi feature across INC-USA’s Instagram, Facebook, Twitter/X, and YouTube
  • Amplify your reach before, during, or after the convention

Why Choose the LemFi Smart Exposure Package?

  • In-Person & Digital Impact: Meet attendees face-to-face and keep your brand top-of-mind online
  • Multi-Channel Visibility: Booklet, booth, stage, and social—all covered for maximum effect
  • Community Recognition: Stand out as a champion of unity, innovation, and opportunity

Add a donation for Itsekiri National Congress USA

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