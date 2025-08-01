INC-USA Convention 2025 — Advertise in Our Souvenir Brochure & Online! - For Organizations

What’s Included
🛍️ Premium Exhibitor Booth
- 6-foot table & 2 chairs in a prime location
- Direct access to network and engage with attendees
- Standard listing in event materials
📰 Half Page Ad (Print & Digital Souvenir Booklet)
- Stand-out half-page ad in every attendee’s booklet
- Digital version included for extended post-event reach
🎤 Stage Shout-Out
- Special thanks and live business mention by the event MC
- LemFi spotlighted in front of the entire audience
📱 Social Media Blast
- Dedicated LemFi feature across INC-USA’s Instagram, Facebook, Twitter/X, and YouTube
- Amplify your reach before, during, or after the convention
Why Choose the LemFi Smart Exposure Package?
- In-Person & Digital Impact: Meet attendees face-to-face and keep your brand top-of-mind online
- Multi-Channel Visibility: Booklet, booth, stage, and social—all covered for maximum effect
- Community Recognition: Stand out as a champion of unity, innovation, and opportunity