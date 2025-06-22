INC-USA Convention 2025 — Advertise in Our Souvenir Brochure & Online! - Individuals & Families

Hosted by
About this event
Create a lasting legacy!
Share a full-page tribute that celebrates your family’s story, honors a graduate, remembers a loved one, or highlights a major milestone.
Perfect for:
Your tribute will be beautifully featured in our official print & digital souvenir book—a keepsake for generations.
After registering, you’ll be invited to email your message and photo(s).
Mark special moments with a half-page tribute!
Perfect for congratulating a loved one, spotlighting an anniversary, sharing a favorite memory, or saying thank you.
Great for:
Your tribute will be included in our souvenir book, reaching the entire community.
You’ll receive instructions to email your tribute after registration.
Send a heartfelt shout-out!
Use this concise tribute to thank someone special, recognize youth achievements, or share a personal message with our community.
Ideal for:
Your words will become part of our community’s treasured keepsake.
Easy submission—just email your message after registering.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!