Itsekiri National Congress USA

Hosted by

Itsekiri National Congress USA

About this event

INC-USA Convention 2025 — Advertise in Our Souvenir Brochure & Online! - Individuals & Families

Individuals & Families: Full Page Tribute
$100

Create a lasting legacy!

Share a full-page tribute that celebrates your family’s story, honors a graduate, remembers a loved one, or highlights a major milestone.

Perfect for:

  • Keepsake family stories
  • Graduation celebrations
  • Memorials and tributes
  • Anniversaries
  • Cherished family photos

Your tribute will be beautifully featured in our official print & digital souvenir book—a keepsake for generations.

After registering, you’ll be invited to email your message and photo(s).

Individuals & Families: Half Page Tribute
$75

Mark special moments with a half-page tribute!
Perfect for congratulating a loved one, spotlighting an anniversary, sharing a favorite memory, or saying thank you.

Great for:

  • Graduation shout-outs
  • Special family messages
  • Anniversaries
  • Community recognition

Your tribute will be included in our souvenir book, reaching the entire community.

You’ll receive instructions to email your tribute after registration.

Individuals & Families: Quarter Page Tribute
$50

Send a heartfelt shout-out!

Use this concise tribute to thank someone special, recognize youth achievements, or share a personal message with our community.

Ideal for:

  • Shout-outs and thank-yous
  • Youth recognition
  • Announcements

Your words will become part of our community’s treasured keepsake.

Easy submission—just email your message after registering.

Add a donation for Itsekiri National Congress USA

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!