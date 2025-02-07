1st Annual Inclusive Talent Show

Grants general admission entry to the 1st Annual Talent Show Fundraiser event at the State Theatre of Bay City presented by New Dimensions on April 26th, 2025 (Doors open at Noon. Show starts at 1pm until 4pm.)
VIP Package
$50
VIP guests gain access to a reserved seating area at the front with the best views. This package includes:
One complimentary popcorn, snack, and refreshment voucher.
A commemorative event T-shirt and swag bag.
General Admission Ticket - Student Discount
$15
Grants general admission for Student entry to the 1st Annual Talent Show Fundraiser event at the State Theatre of Bay City presented by New Dimensions on April 26th, 2025 (Doors open at Noon. Show starts at 1pm until 4pm.) (Required: You must show student ID at entry.)
General Admission Ticket - Veteran/Military Discount
$15
Grants general admission Veteran/Military member entry to the 1st Annual Talent Show Fundraiser event at the State Theatre of Bay City presented by New Dimensions on April 26th, 2025 (Doors open at Noon. Show starts at 1pm until 4pm.) (Required: You must show Military ID at entry.)
Performance Contestant Entry (TALENT ACTS ONLY)
$15
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities for contestants who have been selected to perform. 1st Annual Talent Show Fundraiser event at the State Theatre of Bay City presented by New Dimensions on April 26th, 2025 (Doors open at Noon. Show starts at 1pm until 4pm.)
