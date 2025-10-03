Inclusive Technology of Washington Fundraiser Games

Treat yourself and three others to a two-night getaway that is near but far away! Stay at the Guesthouse Inn in Enumclaw (two nights for four people), a short drive away from Mt Rainier and Crystal Mountain! Package features two $100 gift cards at local restaurants, plus a wine tasting for four with charcuterie board at a nearby wine room! This purchase gives you one chance to win! Retail value of $800!