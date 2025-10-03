Inclusive Technology of Washington Fundraiser Games

Treat yourself and three others to a two-night getaway that is near but far away! Stay at the Guesthouse Inn in Enumclaw (two nights for four people), a short drive away from Mt Rainier and Crystal Mountain! Package features two $100 gift cards at local restaurants, plus a wine tasting for four with charcuterie board at a nearby wine room! This purchase gives you one chance to win! Retail value of $800!
Treat yourself and three others to a two-night getaway that is near but far away! Stay at the Guesthouse Inn in Enumclaw (two nights for four people), a short drive away from Mt Rainier and Crystal Mountain! Package features two $100 gift cards at local restaurants, plus a wine tasting for four with charcuterie board at a nearby wine room! This purchase gives you five chances to win! Retail Value of $800!
How are your guessing skills? This purchase gives you one guess of how many M&M's are in this container, and a chance to win (if your guess is the closest to the actual number) the M&M's with its container, as well as a $25 gift card to Safeway! Retail value of $40!
How are your guessing skills? This purchase gives you six guesses of how many M&M's are in this container, and a chance to win (if your guess is the closest to the actual number) the M&M's with its container, as well as a $25 gift card to Safeway! Retail value of $40!
Try your luck! These brown paper bags contain wine and/or other merchandise with retail values ranging from $11 to $43! Will it be Ascendance Cabernet Franc, or Martinelli's Sparkling Apple Cider (plus a consolation prize of a hand made fabric wine bag)... or something in between? Must be at least 21 years old to participate.
