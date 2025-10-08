Inclusive World's "Gather for Good" gala Sponsorship

Our team will reach out to you to get information on the dollar value of your donation.





In-Kind Sponsorship Opportunities





Help make our gala memorable while gaining valuable recognition! In-kind sponsors receive acknowledgment in the gala program, on our website, and through social media, with donation value recognized at the nearest sponsorship level.





Auction Donor

Contribute experiences, gift baskets, tech items, jewelry, artwork, gift cards, or event tickets for our silent auction.

Wine & Spirits Sponsor

Provide beverages for the reception or dinner service.

Entertainment Sponsor

Underwrite live music, performances, or stage production elements.

Printing & Media Sponsor

Cover costs of event signage, printed programs, or professional photography.

Catering & Décor Sponsor

Support event ambiance with food services, décor elements, or floral arrangements.