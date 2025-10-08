Inclusive World

Offered by

Inclusive World

About the memberships

Inclusive World's "Gather for Good" gala Sponsorship

Visionary Sponsor
$15,000

No expiration

Premier recognition as a leader shaping inclusive communities

  • One VIP table (8 seats) at the gala
  • Exclusive branding on event projectors, gala program, and website
  • Prominent banner display at the event venue
  • Recognition from stage during the gala program
  • Featured spotlight in social media campaigns
  • Highlighted profile in our newsletter
  • Custom recognition plaque presented at the event
Empowerment Sponsor
$10,000

No expiration

Prominent recognition for supporting meaningful change

  • Half table (4 seats) at the gala
  • Exclusive branding on event projectors, gala program, and website
  • Banner display at the event
  • Recognition from stage during the gala program
  • Social media feature highlighting your support
  • Mention in newsletter
Champion of Inclusion
$5,000

No expiration

  • 2 seats at the gala
  • Logo placement on event signage, gala program, and website
  • Recognition from stage during the event
  • Dedicated social media post highlighting your sponsorship
  • Logo included in post-gala newsletter
Advocate Sponsor
$2,500

No expiration

  • Logo placement on event signage, program, and website
  • Recognition on Inclusive World’s social media platforms
  • Logo included in post-gala newsletter
Friend of Inclusion
$1,000

No expiration

  • Name listed in gala program and website
  • Social media thank you
  • Mention in newsletter
Community Ally
$500

No expiration

  • Name listed on gala program and website
  • Group thank-you recognition on Inclusive World’s social media
  • Mention in newsletter
In-Kind Sponsorship Opportunities
Free

No expiration

Our team will reach out to you to get information on the dollar value of your donation.


In-Kind Sponsorship Opportunities


Help make our gala memorable while gaining valuable recognition! In-kind sponsors receive acknowledgment in the gala program, on our website, and through social media, with donation value recognized at the nearest sponsorship level.


Auction Donor

Contribute experiences, gift baskets, tech items, jewelry, artwork, gift cards, or event tickets for our silent auction.

Wine & Spirits Sponsor

Provide beverages for the reception or dinner service.

Entertainment Sponsor

Underwrite live music, performances, or stage production elements.

Printing & Media Sponsor

Cover costs of event signage, printed programs, or professional photography.

Catering & Décor Sponsor

Support event ambiance with food services, décor elements, or floral arrangements.

Add a donation for Inclusive World

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!